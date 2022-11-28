uMotif Announces First New Validated Innovation in eCOA/ePRO Since Paper Instruments Were Deployed on Smartphones

Read full article on original website
The Mobile Health/Central Lab Interface, an opportunity for DCT efficiency
The Mobile Health/Central Lab Interface, an opportunity for DCT efficiency. How streamlining relations between central labs and mobile health providers can get the most from hybrid and decentralised clinical trials. As part of the Decentralized Trials and Research Alliance’s (DTRA) TGIF-DCT podcast series, global MedTech and patient servicing provider mdgroup...
Scipio bioscience Announces a Single-Cell Grant Program for Four Researchers to Receive a Complete 3′ scRNA-seq Solution Valued up to US$30,000
With the debut of its novel single-cell solution and its first Grant Program, Scipio bioscience is creating an era where scRNA-seq is versatile, flexible, and accessible for every lab. . - Life Science Newswire – Introduced just six months ago, the Scipio bioscience single-cell RNA-seq solution includes the Asteria™ Benchtop Kit and...
Emplicure AB and Quotient Sciences Announce an Integrated Manufacturing and Clinical Testing Partnership for Emplicure’s First Clinical Pharmacokinetic Study for EMPLI03
The partnership will see Quotient Sciences support the GMP manufacture and first clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study for EMPLI03 using its unique Translational Pharmaceutics® platform. Emplicure is developing EMPLI03 as an oral buccal tablet with extended-release properties intended for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. The formulation is also...
CD ComputaBio Introduces PyMOL Software for Bioinformatics Analysis
CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as providing access to the latest software, technologies, and expertise with competitive prices and fast turnarounds for researchers. The company has announced the introduction of the PyMOL software, a powerful utility for studying proteins, DNA, and other biological molecules, to support bioinformatics analysis and drug design research.
Creative Proteomics Lipidomics Launches Ceramides Analysis Service
Lipidomics, a platform developed by Creative Proteomics, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge mass spectrometry (MS)-based lipidomic services for biomedical research institutions and biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. The company recently announced the launch of the ceramides analysis service to help effectively and accurately detect the modification content of ceramides. Ceramide is...
Pronalyse’s Fusion Protein Characterization Service Aids in the Drug Development Process
Pronalyse is a subdivision of Creative Proteomics, an integrated CRO company with rich experience in providing drug development services. Building on its years of experience, Creative Proteomics Pronalyse announces the launch of itsfusion proteins characterization service to ensure the production of safe and effective therapeutic fusion proteins. Fusion protein refers...
Clinical Research News, ClinEco Launch SCOPE Best of Show Awards
December 1, 2022 | The Summit for Clinical Ops Executives has long been the most impactful destination for in-depth discussions in clinical research. Now the SCOPE community will wield its significant expertise to highlight the new products powering clinical research in the SCOPE Best of Show Awards brought to you by Clinical Research News and ClinEco, the global clinical trials ecosystem and marketplace.
Creative Proteomics Metabolomics Unveils Drug-Resistant Metabolomics Research Service
Metabolomics, a division of Creative Proteomics, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge LC-MS-based metabolomics services for biomedical research institutions as well as biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. The company launches the drug-resistant metabolomics research service for oncology research and infectious disease studies regarding drug resistance. Drug therapy is one of the major...
Biopharma PEG Develops PEG Products For Click Chemistry
At 17:49 Beijing time on October 4th, the Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for their contributions to the fields of click chemistry and biological orthogonal chemistry. A synthesis concept initially proposed...
Huateng Pharma Supplies Semaglutide Intermediates Against Type 2 Diabetes
Semaglutide is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA). GLP-1RA activates the GLP‐1 receptor by mimicking natural GLP‐1 to enhance insulin secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, inhibit glucagon-secretion, delay gastric emptying, and reduce food intake through central appetite suppression, thereby reducing blood glucose and weight loss. GLP-1RA not only...
