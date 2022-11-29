ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tsitsipas father Apostolos looks back on 2022 season: "There are certainly improvements to be made and we are open to continuing to grow"

tennisuptodate.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

“My knee has been a little bit so-so and that has to wait”: Federer rules out certain holidays as knee recovery continues post retirement

Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.
Ingram Atkinson

Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings

What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
Journalism

My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday

Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.
tennisuptodate.com

Nadal teases potentially reuniting with Federer for exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal teased another South American exhibition Tour but this time with Federer during his stay in Colombia. Nadal and Ruud were in Colombia for the Spaniard's exhibition Tour and he admitted that he wants to hold another one. Nadal has enjoyed tremendous popularity on the continent and he made his way to give them some tennis as he didn't play in South America for a few years.
tennisuptodate.com

Raducanu and Serena Williams among four tennis stars to make Elle 100 Women Change Makers list

Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams found themselves in the Elle 100 Women change-makers list alongside two other tennis players. Emma Raducanu saw herself become an inspirational figure back home in the UK by winning the US Open as a qualifier. She created tennis history and inspired many kids, particularly young girls to pick up the racquet. It's something that has made her very happy as she showcased her support recently by surprising a group of high schoolers at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
Variety

Richard Branson on Facing Criticism and Opening His Home to a HBO Documentary Crew During COVID: ‘They Came at a Really Tough Time’

Chris Smith’s HBO docuseries about Richard Branson doesn’t shy away from controversies involving his spaceflight company Virgin Galactic, bid for U.K. government support of Virgin Atlantic during the pandemic or the paradoxes around the airline’s eco-messaging. But for the most part, “Branson” concentrates on all that the tycoon has accomplished in his 72 years.Shortly before Branson became the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft last year, the business magnate sat down with Smith (“Sr.,” “Bad Vegan”) to reflect on the benefits and drawbacks of being a lifelong daredevil.“It’s important if you lead a full life to share,”...
tennisuptodate.com

"I think for Carlos to improve, he needs to play against one of the best in history" - Ferrero on why facing Djokovic is essential for Alcaraz's development

Juan Carlos Ferrero believes Novak Djokovic’s presence at the world’s biggest tournaments is essential for the development of his charge Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish coach told Eurosport this week. Team Alcaraz is celebrating the conclusion of a phenomenal 2022 campaign that saw the 19-year-old phenom become the youngest...
tennisuptodate.com

Serena Williams reveals struggles of motherhood: "You're never right as a mom"

Serena Williams talked about being a mother in a recent episode of the Business of Feelings podcast admitting it's tough. Some say being a mother is the most difficult job ever and Serena certainly agrees that it's pretty tough. She took part in the Business of Feelings podcast which is dedicated to mental health and she talked about her own struggles with being a hands-on mother which she prides herself by.
tennisuptodate.com

Raducanu opens up about career so far: "I've done pretty well compared to most teenagers"

Emma Raducanu recently opened up about her career during an interview with Grazia UK as she did a shoot for them. Raducanu is currently preparing for the next tennis season but she took some time out of her schedule to do a photoshoot for Grazia UK. In the accompanying interview, the Brit talked candidly about her career so far admitting that she's done better than most teenagers.
tennisuptodate.com

Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”

Alexander Zverev detailed how he stayed positive while recovering from a gruelling injury suffered at the French Open. Alexander Zverev was quite possibly playing the best match of his life against Nadal at the French Open but he suffered the worst injury of his career in the same match. It was a strange mix of emotions for Zvereve who was devastated by the injury but remained very positive during the process:
tennisuptodate.com

"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory

Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Raducanu takes time out to give pupils from London school a tennis masterclass at Queens Club

Emma Raducanu took time out of her schedule to show some tennis tricks to pupils from a London School at Queen's Club. Emma Raducanu is back home in the UK practicing hard for next year but she also took some time out of her own schedule to hold a tennis masters class for some pupils. The British player is recovering from a wrist injury which kept her out of action at the end of this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy