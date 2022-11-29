Tsitsipas father Apostolos looks back on 2022 season: "There are certainly improvements to be made and we are open to continuing to grow"

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
“My knee has been a little bit so-so and that has to wait”: Federer rules out certain holidays as knee recovery continues post retirement
Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.
Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings
What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Devastating Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died: It Was ‘A Difficult Process’
Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers […]
msn.com
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Man Refuses to Spend Thanksgiving with 'Entire Family' After Constant Put-Downs
Should major holidays always be spent with extended family. Holidays can be a rather contentious thing, between all of the work it takes to make a holiday celebration happen, as well as navigating what are often some complex family relationships along the way.
My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday
Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.
Woman slams mother-in-law for expecting to be paid for spending time with her grandchild
If your mother-in-law were kind enough to offer to babysit your toddler, would you expect to pay her for her time?. That's what one mum Amy is wondering after her husband's mum revealed she expects to be paid to spend time with her six-month-old grandchild. Struggling to figure out the...
tennisuptodate.com
"We have really good girls from our country" - Taylor Fritz hopes to rely on Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys for success at upcoming United Cup
American tennis star Taylor Fritz is excited to be part of the star-studded Team USA line-up at the inaugural United Cup in January and hopes the abundantly-talented women on his team can get the wins and carry him along. Fritz praised the American talent on the women's circuit and is...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal teases potentially reuniting with Federer for exhibition tour
Rafael Nadal teased another South American exhibition Tour but this time with Federer during his stay in Colombia. Nadal and Ruud were in Colombia for the Spaniard's exhibition Tour and he admitted that he wants to hold another one. Nadal has enjoyed tremendous popularity on the continent and he made his way to give them some tennis as he didn't play in South America for a few years.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu and Serena Williams among four tennis stars to make Elle 100 Women Change Makers list
Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams found themselves in the Elle 100 Women change-makers list alongside two other tennis players. Emma Raducanu saw herself become an inspirational figure back home in the UK by winning the US Open as a qualifier. She created tennis history and inspired many kids, particularly young girls to pick up the racquet. It's something that has made her very happy as she showcased her support recently by surprising a group of high schoolers at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
Richard Branson on Facing Criticism and Opening His Home to a HBO Documentary Crew During COVID: ‘They Came at a Really Tough Time’
Chris Smith’s HBO docuseries about Richard Branson doesn’t shy away from controversies involving his spaceflight company Virgin Galactic, bid for U.K. government support of Virgin Atlantic during the pandemic or the paradoxes around the airline’s eco-messaging. But for the most part, “Branson” concentrates on all that the tycoon has accomplished in his 72 years.Shortly before Branson became the first passenger to reach space in his own spacecraft last year, the business magnate sat down with Smith (“Sr.,” “Bad Vegan”) to reflect on the benefits and drawbacks of being a lifelong daredevil.“It’s important if you lead a full life to share,”...
tennisuptodate.com
"I think for Carlos to improve, he needs to play against one of the best in history" - Ferrero on why facing Djokovic is essential for Alcaraz's development
Juan Carlos Ferrero believes Novak Djokovic’s presence at the world’s biggest tournaments is essential for the development of his charge Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish coach told Eurosport this week. Team Alcaraz is celebrating the conclusion of a phenomenal 2022 campaign that saw the 19-year-old phenom become the youngest...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams reveals struggles of motherhood: "You're never right as a mom"
Serena Williams talked about being a mother in a recent episode of the Business of Feelings podcast admitting it's tough. Some say being a mother is the most difficult job ever and Serena certainly agrees that it's pretty tough. She took part in the Business of Feelings podcast which is dedicated to mental health and she talked about her own struggles with being a hands-on mother which she prides herself by.
tennisuptodate.com
Norrie sets aims heading into 2023: "Be top five and top three and then aiming towards number one in the world"
Cameron Norrie plans on becoming a tougher player to face next year after having a rather good year in 2022. Norrie would have probably ended up in the top 10 had his Wimbledon semi-final points counted but the British player generally had a really fine season overall. He hopes to be even better next year as he admitted in a talk recently.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's gonna be a long but good one" - Coco Gauff kicks off training sessions ahead of 2023 season
World No.7 Coco Gauff has begun her preparations for the upcoming year. The American finished the 2022 season on a rough note after losing all her matches at the WTA Finals. With new goals and expectations for 2023, Gauff officially began her preseason on November 28 and announced the same on social media.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu opens up about career so far: "I've done pretty well compared to most teenagers"
Emma Raducanu recently opened up about her career during an interview with Grazia UK as she did a shoot for them. Raducanu is currently preparing for the next tennis season but she took some time out of her schedule to do a photoshoot for Grazia UK. In the accompanying interview, the Brit talked candidly about her career so far admitting that she's done better than most teenagers.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”
Alexander Zverev detailed how he stayed positive while recovering from a gruelling injury suffered at the French Open. Alexander Zverev was quite possibly playing the best match of his life against Nadal at the French Open but he suffered the worst injury of his career in the same match. It was a strange mix of emotions for Zvereve who was devastated by the injury but remained very positive during the process:
tennisuptodate.com
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Raducanu takes time out to give pupils from London school a tennis masterclass at Queens Club
Emma Raducanu took time out of her schedule to show some tennis tricks to pupils from a London School at Queen's Club. Emma Raducanu is back home in the UK practicing hard for next year but she also took some time out of her own schedule to hold a tennis masters class for some pupils. The British player is recovering from a wrist injury which kept her out of action at the end of this season.
Comments / 0