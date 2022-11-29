Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.

ACTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO