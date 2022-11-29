Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly Couple Murdered Inside Their Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Related
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
NECN
Mass. State Police K-9 Involved in Search for Missing Acton Man
Police in Acton, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. Acton police say they were notified around 6:15 p.m. Friday that Huanlu Wang was missing from the area of 960 Main St. According to police, Wang is known to walk the Bruce...
NECN
Court Docs Shed New Light on Marshfield Double Murder Suspect's Criminal History
Authorities are continuing to search for the 27-year-old man accused of killing an elderly couple in their home in Marshfield, Massachusetts, earlier this week. An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Keeley, charging him with murder. Authorities held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce the launch of an urgent manhunt for Keeley, warning the public he is considered armed and dangerous.
NECN
3 Teens Arrested After Stealing Dump Truck, Leading Police on Chase
Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.
NECN
Mom, Baby Located, Amber Alert Deactivated After Reported Abduction
Massachusetts State Police say a mother and her 6-month-old baby have been found after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday when they were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, by the mother's ex-boyfriend, who was armed with a knife. The Amber Alert was issued shortly after 2 p.m....
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
NECN
Partial Crane Collapse in Waltham; No Injuries Reported
There was a partial crane collapse Friday morning in Waltham, Massachusetts, police said. Waltham police responded to the ordeal on Fifth Street, where they remained on scene as of 11 a.m., waiting for the crane to be lifted. There were no injuries reported, police said. Additional details about the incident...
NECN
Driver Charged With DWI After Being Clocked Going 116 MPH on I-93 in NH
A Massachusetts man is facing drunken driving and other charges after he was clocked driving 116 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. Freddy Morocho-Carchi, 25, of Milford, Massachusetts, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, open container, operating without a valid license and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police.
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
NECN
16 Displaced After Fire at Dorchester Triple-Decker
A fire burned at a triple-decker home Friday morning in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, resulting in significant damage to the building and 16 people being displaced, according to the city's fire department. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street around 4 a.m., and was quickly extinguished by firefighters,...
NECN
Boat Explosion in Winthrop Injures Man
A boat explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts left a man injured Wednesday morning. The boat explosion and flash fire happened at the Crystal Cove Marina, which is off of Shirley Street. Traffic in the area was slow due to the situation. The injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to...
NECN
Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say
A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said. When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday. The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on...
NECN
Alleged Shoe Thief Injured Falling Down Escalator While Fleeing Store
A man who allegedly tried to steal items from a shoe store in New Hampshire on Tuesday was apprehended by police after he injured himself falling down an escalator while attempting to flee the store. Manchester police said they were called to Off Broadway Shoes on March Avenue on Tuesday...
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
NECN
Rhode Island Begins Recreational Marijuana Sales
The sale of recreational marijuana for adult use began Thursday in Rhode Island, according to legislation signed by Gov. Daniel McKee in May. The state gave five licensed marijuana dispensaries approval to sell recreational cannabis to adults 21 and older last month. They include Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls, Thomas C. Slater Center in Providence, Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth and RISE Warwick in Warwick.
NECN
Parking Restrictions Planned in Boston During Earthshot Prize Awards
It's a pretty busy week in Boston. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in town for the second-ever Earthshot Prize Awards. President Joe Biden is expected in Massachusetts on Friday, as well. The White House said Thursday Biden will meet with William at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
NECN
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
NECN
Boston City Council Approves Lowering Voting Age to 16
Teenagers in Boston may soon be able to vote in local elections after the city council approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 16; the measure's fate now depends on Massachusetts legislators. Boston wouldn't be the first city to make such move, but it could become one of...
NECN
On Royal Visit Day 2, William and Kate Make Friends as They Crisscross Boston
Royal fever gripped the Boston area on Thursday as the Prince and Princess of Wales made another day of appearances, visiting innovative local organizations and making friends along the way. William and Kate are in Boston through Friday for The Earthshot Prize Awards, which are will be presented in a...
NECN
4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing
If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas. 4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:. 1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT. From the scenery...
Comments / 0