The Mobile Health/Central Lab Interface, an opportunity for DCT efficiency
The Mobile Health/Central Lab Interface, an opportunity for DCT efficiency. How streamlining relations between central labs and mobile health providers can get the most from hybrid and decentralised clinical trials. As part of the Decentralized Trials and Research Alliance’s (DTRA) TGIF-DCT podcast series, global MedTech and patient servicing provider mdgroup...
Creative Proteomics Lipidomics Launches Ceramides Analysis Service
Lipidomics, a platform developed by Creative Proteomics, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge mass spectrometry (MS)-based lipidomic services for biomedical research institutions and biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. The company recently announced the launch of the ceramides analysis service to help effectively and accurately detect the modification content of ceramides. Ceramide is...
Huateng Pharma Supplies Semaglutide Intermediates Against Type 2 Diabetes
Semaglutide is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA). GLP-1RA activates the GLP‐1 receptor by mimicking natural GLP‐1 to enhance insulin secretion in a glucose-dependent manner, inhibit glucagon-secretion, delay gastric emptying, and reduce food intake through central appetite suppression, thereby reducing blood glucose and weight loss. GLP-1RA not only...
Emplicure AB and Quotient Sciences Announce an Integrated Manufacturing and Clinical Testing Partnership for Emplicure’s First Clinical Pharmacokinetic Study for EMPLI03
The partnership will see Quotient Sciences support the GMP manufacture and first clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study for EMPLI03 using its unique Translational Pharmaceutics® platform. Emplicure is developing EMPLI03 as an oral buccal tablet with extended-release properties intended for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. The formulation is also...
Biopharma PEG Develops PEG Products For Click Chemistry
At 17:49 Beijing time on October 4th, the Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for their contributions to the fields of click chemistry and biological orthogonal chemistry. A synthesis concept initially proposed...
Dolomite Bio launches RNAdia 2.0 Reagent Kit – Fast, Easy, Robust
Most researchers will be familiar with the frustrations of sourcing reagents, which wastes precious time when performing a standardized single cell workflow. At a significantly lower cost compared to competitor reagents the new and improved RNAdia 2.0 kit alleviates that stress, allowing researchers to focus on what is important, doing more and discovering more.
Genezen appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Executive Leadership Team
Genezen, a cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in lentiviral and retroviral vector manufacturing, continues to scale and expand its commercial operations with the appointment of Jeff Whitmore as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With a career in biotechnology spanning over 25 years, Jeff joins Genezen...
Clinical Research News, ClinEco Launch SCOPE Best of Show Awards
December 1, 2022 | The Summit for Clinical Ops Executives has long been the most impactful destination for in-depth discussions in clinical research. Now the SCOPE community will wield its significant expertise to highlight the new products powering clinical research in the SCOPE Best of Show Awards brought to you by Clinical Research News and ClinEco, the global clinical trials ecosystem and marketplace.
