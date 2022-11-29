ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Red tide has been found at Fort De Soto and Anna Maria Island

Red tide is being found at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County. Low concentrations are also across the mouth of Tampa Bay at Anna Maria Island. And high concentrations of the marine organism are still around Sarasota Bay and areas south of Nokomis and Venice Beach. The latest report...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Four new proposals for redeveloping Tropicana Field face a lot of expectations

The second round of bids to redevelop the Tropicana field site were presented on Friday, with a lot of expectations riding on the proposals. Sugar Hill Community Partners has submitted a second Tropicana Field redevelopment proposal. The Tampa Bay Rays submitted one in conjunction with developer Hines. Newcomers include 50 Plus 1 Sports and Restoration Associates.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Rays will seek an alternative spring training site due to Hurricane Ian damage

Charlotte County officials said Thursday they support efforts by the Tampa Bay Rays to secure an alterative to Charlotte Sports Park for 2023's spring training season. Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before 2023 spring training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
North Fort Myers eagles produce their first egg of a new season after Ian wrecked nest

Not even Hurricane Ian destroying their North Fort Myers nest could keep the eagle pair from welcoming their first egg of the nesting season Tuesday night. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website reported that the female American bald eagle Harriet, "went into labor early in the evening and she quickly laid her first egg. The official time has not been given but her last push was at 18:09:40 (6:09 p.m.) and the egg was visible shortly thereafter."
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

