Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
'Politics and nonsense' plague the Sarasota school district, exiting superintendent Asplen says
The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to negotiate a severance package with the district superintendent, seeking his resignation rather than firing him outright. Brennan Asplen was hired in 2020, and earned high performance reviews as he led the district through the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ian. But...
usf.edu
An investigation could lead to the termination of HART's CEO
Board members for Hillsborough County's bus system have authorized an investigation into why a high-level official had been doing the same job — at the same time — for another city. But it could call the role of the agency's director into question. The board of the Hillsborough...
usf.edu
Red tide has been found at Fort De Soto and Anna Maria Island
Red tide is being found at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County. Low concentrations are also across the mouth of Tampa Bay at Anna Maria Island. And high concentrations of the marine organism are still around Sarasota Bay and areas south of Nokomis and Venice Beach. The latest report...
usf.edu
Four new proposals for redeveloping Tropicana Field face a lot of expectations
The second round of bids to redevelop the Tropicana field site were presented on Friday, with a lot of expectations riding on the proposals. Sugar Hill Community Partners has submitted a second Tropicana Field redevelopment proposal. The Tampa Bay Rays submitted one in conjunction with developer Hines. Newcomers include 50 Plus 1 Sports and Restoration Associates.
usf.edu
A developer adds partners as it prepares a proposal for the Tropicana Field site
As the city of St. Petersburg edges closer to choosing the company that will redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District — and site of Tropicana Field — one is expanding its team as it prepares to officially submit a proposal. Sugar Hill Community Partners (SHCP) announced Tuesday it’s...
usf.edu
Body-cam video shows Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor flashing her badge during a traffic stop
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor could face disciplinary action after she was seen on body-cam video flashing her badge following a traffic stop in Pinellas County. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called O'Connor's actions "unacceptable" and said an internal review is underway. The body-cam video shows O'Connor and her husband after...
usf.edu
The Rays will seek an alternative spring training site due to Hurricane Ian damage
Charlotte County officials said Thursday they support efforts by the Tampa Bay Rays to secure an alterative to Charlotte Sports Park for 2023's spring training season. Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before 2023 spring training is scheduled to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games.
usf.edu
North Fort Myers eagles produce their first egg of a new season after Ian wrecked nest
Not even Hurricane Ian destroying their North Fort Myers nest could keep the eagle pair from welcoming their first egg of the nesting season Tuesday night. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website reported that the female American bald eagle Harriet, "went into labor early in the evening and she quickly laid her first egg. The official time has not been given but her last push was at 18:09:40 (6:09 p.m.) and the egg was visible shortly thereafter."
Comments / 0