Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo Police Department, Town of Irmo to host Gun Buy Back event

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Irmo and Irmo Police Department are hosting a gun buyback event on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Universal Outreach Church parking lot at 220 North Royal Tower Drive. Organizers say the event is intended...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter community searching for missing woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident

One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Irmo Council discussing storage units

According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly everyone would have room to store their stuff. due to the amount of storage facilities in the area.

