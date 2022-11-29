Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on Conveyor Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street says the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Two people safely escaped from the home, but one pet did not make it. Firefighters responded to the home before 2 p.m. and were met with a heavy...
WALB 10
Investigators visit father’s home in search for missing S.C. 5-year-old
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Investigators on Thursday visited the home of the father of a missing five-year-old girl in South Carolina. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said Aspen Jeter’s mother was shot. A tip from...
WIS-TV
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday the home of the father of a missing five-year-old child was visited by investigators. New details in the case are emerging after a press conference Wednesday evening and an autopsy report said the mother of Aspen Jeter was shot. Thursday a tip from a...
WRDW-TV
Aiken crews battle tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a tractor-trailer fire at Walmart on Whiskey Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 7:57 p.m. on Thursday. No injuries were reported, officials say.
abccolumbia.com
68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade kicks off Dec. 3, temporary street closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 68th Annual Carolina Carillon Parade will kick off on Saturday, December 3 at 9:45 a.m. leading to several street closures. The parade will assemble on Sumter St. between Laurel St. and Elmwood Ave. and is set to begin from Sumter and Laurel Street, says Columbia Police Department.
WIS-TV
74-year-old Richland County man dead after being hit by driver who tried to flee from police
Democrats move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state. Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024. Soda City Live: Cookies at Dewey’s pop-up shop for Ronald McDonald House. Updated: 10...
WIS-TV
Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event. Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.
WIS-TV
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies have found a missing 13-year-old Kylee Chandler. Kylee is back home and safe according to officials. Sample HTML block.
abccolumbia.com
Irmo Police Department, Town of Irmo to host Gun Buy Back event
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Irmo and Irmo Police Department are hosting a gun buyback event on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Universal Outreach Church parking lot at 220 North Royal Tower Drive. Organizers say the event is intended...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
WIS-TV
Sumter community searching for missing woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman. Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.
New Greene Street bridge opening, eliminating two railroad crossings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the new Greene Street bridge over the railroad tracks near the Colonial Life Arena will open for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. The opening of the new bridge will allow the railroad to close two existing crossings, that many University of South Carolina students say delays their daily commute.
coladaily.com
23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident
One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
Police have more "eyes" on busy intersections, business districts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you noticed the new cameras on Devine Street in Columbia near the Food Lion, and at the intersection of Farrow Road and Killian Road in northeast Richland County? We have, too. As it turns out, we'll be seeing more of them sticking out around Columbia...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
abccolumbia.com
8 year-old taken by mother safely back with legal guardian, says Sumter Sheriff
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a child that was taken by his mother is now safely back with the proper custodial parent. Rowan Luke Clemmons, 8, was returned after being taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Authorities say Jessica Peebles decided to cooperate with law enforcement and turned herself in earlier today. She was only charged with the original Custodial Interference charge after cooperating with law enforcement.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
WLTX.com
Irmo Council discussing storage units
According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly everyone would have room to store their stuff. due to the amount of storage facilities in the area.
