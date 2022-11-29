Health calendar: Dec. 1, 2022

Support local journalism. A digital subscription is incredibly affordable and makes you the most informed person around. Click here and subscribe today.

Upcoming

Senior Santa project seeking community assistance. Brevard County TRIAD is working on the 23rd Annual Senior Santa Project. The project provides elderly nursing home residents with a personal gift for the holidays. Recipients of these gifts are residents who have no family or support in the area and would not otherwise receive a special gift. TRIAD is asking the community to help by choosing from 1,000 Santa face ornaments and buying a gift for the senior it represents. The Santa face ornaments with specific items these seniors want or need have been placed on Christmas trees located at One Senior Place on Spyglass Hill Road in Viera, Titusville Police Department on John Glenn Blvd., Parrish Senior Solution Center on Century Medical Dr. in Titusville and Palm Bay Police Department on Malabar Road. The tree locations will have a list of Gift Drop Off locations. All gifts must be returned by Monday, Dec. 5. Please return all gifts in a shopping bag with the Santa head of the recipient inside. Donations are welcome, and TRIAD will do the shopping. Mail donations to Brevard County TRIAD, Inc. P.O. Box 410518, Melbourne, FL 32941. For more information, contact Terry Stone at 321-537-6752.

FREE Liver Scans. Monday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ClinCloud is offering FREE Fibroscans. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Please call 321-751-6771 to schedule your half hour appointment.

Kyphoplasty and Sacroplasty, Lunch & Learn. Monday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Dr. Mittleider for an informative lunch & learn presentation to discuss spinal compression fractures that have been weakened by osteoporosis. Kyphoplasty is a minimally invasive procedure shown to provide significant decrease or complete relief of pain in 85 to 95% of patients treated. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP to 321-751-6771.

Parrish Healthcare Mom’s Support Group. A group for mothers with babies ages birth to six months. During this time, moms will be able to discuss topics such as feeding, sleeping, milestones, car seats, play, development, post partum care, birth control, post-partum depression, dietary needs and much more. Space is limited. Mondays, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19; from 10-11 a.m. at the Children’s Center, 5650 S. Washington Ave., Titusville. Facilitated by Teri Newman, MSN, RNC-MNN, IBCLC. For additional info and to register, contact Teri at teri.newman@parrishmed.com.

Memory & Mental Health Ask The Doctor Lunch and Learn. Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wickham Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne. Join Dr. Dominguez and a panel of health professionals for an informative lunch & learn presentation to discuss the importance of preventative measures to keep seniors healthy and safe at home. This presentation will center on common concerns about aging in place and staying sharp, healthy and independent at home. Fun trivia, door prizes, fun games and lunch provided. Space is limited, must RSVP to 321-773-1454

FREE Memory Testing. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merritt Island Medical Research will be offering free memory screenings at One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Please call 321-305-5015 to schedule an appointment.

Hand Pain and Treatment. Ask the Doctor Lunch & Learn Series, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presented by Pasquale F. Reino, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon Hughston Clinic. Lunch provided by One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940, for all registered attendees. RSVP required, call 321-751-6771.

Parrish Healthcare’s Fearless Café. In collaboration with St. Francis Reflections Life Stages Care, this group shares a casual discussion about advanced directives, power of attorney, wills, living wills and all of the often, scary conversations about death and dying. Wednesday, Dec. 7; 10-11 a.m. at Heritage Hall, 931 N. Washington Ave., Titusville. Facilitated by Janet Rooks, MA, CDP. For additional information, please contact Janet Rooks at 321-268-6800. To register, visit parrishhealthcare.com/FearlessCafe

Medicare Seminar. Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Most people have heard of Medicare, but few are aware of how it works. FHCP Medicare is here to help you learn about Medicare and the advantages of choosing a plan with FHCP Medicare. Please join us by registering to our educational and informative seminars. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Call 386-676-7110.

Parrish Healthcare’s Caring for Caregivers Support Group. Parrish Healthcare’s Caring for Caregivers Support Group. Care giving is a rewarding, yet demanding labor of love. Join us to learn how to care for yourself while you care for your loved one. Thursdays, Dec. 8 and Dec. 22; 9:30-11:30 a.m. At Heritage Hall, 931 N. Washington Ave., Titusville. Facilitated by Janet Rooks, MA, CDP. For additional information, please contact Janet Rooks at 321-268-6800. To register, visit parrishhealthcare.com/CaregiverSupport

Vestibular support group. Our support group partners with Vestibular Disorders Associations ( VeDA) and serves any person dealing with acute to chronic “ dizziness” who is seeking strategies and support for coping/ understanding their condition. The next Support Group will be Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5:15 p.m. We meet at Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers Melbourne located in Suntree. Our address is 21 Suntree PL Melbourne, FL 32940 Suite 100. Come and meet others that may help you on your journey! This group generally meets quarterly. Meeting dates and times can change without notice. Please check with the support group leader to confirm your attendance: Contact Katie Hutchinson PT, DPT at 321- 254-5300.

Healing Waters. Thursday, Dec. 15, from noon to 1 p.m. Presented by Aquatic Health & Rehab. Aquatic therapy can prove to be a successful alternative for individuals who are in pain and are weakened due to an injury or disability. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. For more information and to RSVP, call 321-253-6324.

Parrish Healthcare Stroke and Heart Survivors Support Group. If you’ve experienced a diagnosis or event, or are caring for someone living with heart disease or stroke, our community is here to support you. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 2-3:30 p.m. At Heritage Hall, 931 N. Washington Ave., Titusville. Facilitated by Janet Rooks, MA, CDP. For additional information, please contact Janet Rooks at 321-268-6800. To register, visit parrishhealthcare.com/StrokeandHeartSupport

Parrish Healthcare Cancer and Survivor Support Group. This group is for cancer patients, cancer survivors and anyone touched by the disease. Enjoy refreshments and talk with others sharing similar situations and experiences. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4-5:30 p.m., at Heritage Hall, 931 N. Washington Ave., Titusville. Facilitated by Shannon Luker, RN, BSN, OCN, CBCN. For additional information, please contact Shannon Luker at 321-268-6111, ext. 3544. To register, visit parrishhealthcare.com/CancerSupport

Support Groups

Loss, Grief & Bereavement Support Group. Thursday, Dec. 8, and Thursday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. While the feelings and emotions associated with grief and loss are unique and individual to each person, one often can find comfort from the experiences of others. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. Limited seating must RSVP to 321-751-6771. Facilitated by VITAS Healthcare.

Parkinson’s Discussion Group. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10 to 11 a.m. Come and share ideas, make new friends at the Parkinson’s Discussion Group. Bring your questions and let us discuss our experiences and feelings as we deal with Parkinson’s disease. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP to 321-751-6771.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support Group. Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 3 p.m. The group encourages caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health as well as optimal care for the person with dementia. At One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera, FL 32940. RSVP call 321-751-6771.

Ongoing

Walk with a Doc. Dr. Monisola Oni, a specialist of internfor Steward Medical in Cocoa, has joined the National Walk with a Doc organization to launch a doctor-led walking program in Brevard County. The group will meet the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The next one will be Dec. 10. The group will meet at the Brevard Zoo Linear Park entrance, 8225 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940. To join in, go to https://walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/melbourne-florida/ and sign the waiver before the first walk. Contact monisolaoni70@gmail.com for more info.

Exercise classes in Melbourne. Wickham Park Senior Center, 2784 Leisure Way, Melbourne, offers several senior exercise classes including: Jazzercise LO — Monday, Wednesday & Friday 8:30–9:30 a.m., QiGong-Tai Chi — Monday, Wednesday & Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m., Bones & Balance — Monday 10-11 a.m., Ballroom Dancing — Monday 6:30-8:30 pm, Chair Yoga — Tuesday 3:00-4:00 pm, Line Dancing — Tuesday, 4:15-5:30 pm, Strength & Flexibility — Thursday, 9:30-10:30 am. Call 321-255-4494 or visit www.bcwpsc.org for more information.

Senior exercise classes in Rockledge. Martin Andersen Senior Center, 1025 S.Florida Ave., Rockledge, offers senior exercise classes Monday through Friday. Members $1, non-members $2 per class except Bone Builders class which is donation only. The public is welcome.Call 321 631-7549 for more information.

Line dancing class. An excellent was to stay physically and mentally fit while also enjoying the social benefits. Beginner level. Larry Wright, Instructor (321-323-4928), Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., $5 a class, Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, Fl 32940.

Free memory screenings. The Memory Disorder Clinic at Health First, 3661 Babcock St. 2nd floor, Melbourne, FL 32901, one of 17 state-funded memory clinics, provides free memory screening to anyone over the age of 18 who is concerned about memory. Memory screenings are not a diagnosis but an important first step in the evaluation process, serving a vital role toward detection and treatment. Call 321-434-7614 for an appointment.

Zumba Gold. Perfect for active adults looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves you love at a lower intensity. Come ready to dance every Monday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Freedom 7 Senior Community Center, inside the Cocoa Beach Country Club, 5000 Tom Warriner Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.freedom7seniors.org or 321-783-9505 for more information. Drop in, no preregistration required.

Questions About Your Hearing? Personal Hearing Solutions, every Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at One Senior Place, 8085 Spyglass Hill Road, Viera. Sandra Wagner will be on hand to share information and answer your questions about hearing loss and solutions to it for a safe and healthy lifestyle. For more information, stop by or call 321-253-6310.

Overeaters Anonymous (OA) Meetings in Brevard County. Do you worry about the way you eat? Overeaters Anonymous may have the answer for you. For more information on the Space Coast chapter, including more meetings and contact info, visit https://oaspacecoast.org/

Cocoa Beach: 11 a.m. on Monday at the Cocoa Beach Public Library, 550 N. Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach

Merritt Island: 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hobbs Pharmacy, 133 N. Banana River Drive, Merritt Island - person to person meeting or call into meeting 515-604-9755 Enter 558911#

Indian Harbor Beach: 11 a.m. on Friday at Circle Club, 230 E. Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbor Beach

Indialantic: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Eastminster Church, Melvin Hall, 106 N.Riverside Drive, Indialantic, FL

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)

TOPS Chapter FL 0043 Meets at 4:10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 3050 N. Hwy A1A, Indialantic, FL 32903, Room 101. Weigh-in begins at 3:30 p.m. Cost is $4 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0066 Meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library, 308 Forrest Ave, Cocoa, FL 32922. Weigh-in begins at 5:45 p.m. Cost is $4 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0164 Meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Wesley Methodist Church, 2075 Meadowlane Ave., West Melbourne (Mask optional). Weigh-in begins at 8:45 a.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and the new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

TOPS Chapter FL 0307 Meets at 10 a.m. Fridays St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1255 Knox McRae Dr, Titusville, FL 32780. Weigh-in begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and the new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 585-305-0626 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0456 Meets at 09:30 a.m. Fridays, Building C, Room 1, 625 Barefoot Bay Blvd, Barefoot Bay, FL 32976. Weigh-in begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $3 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0473 Meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Roseland United Methodist Church, 12962 Roseland Road, Roseland, FL 32968. Parking provided behind building. Weigh-in begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

TOPS Chapter FL 0506 Meets at 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Palm Bay Public Library, 1520 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $6 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org .

TOPS Chapter FL 0544 Meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall, Ascension Lutheran Church, 1053 Pinetree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937. Weigh-in begins at 9:45 a.m. Cost is $5 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

TOPS Chapter FL 0876 Meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Building 2, Martin Anderson Senior Center, 1025 Florida Avenue South, Rockledge, FL 32955. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $4 monthly chapter dues and new member fee is $49.72 first year only; yearly member renewals are $37. More info, call 321-271-9427 or visit http://www.tops.org.

If you have items you'd like placed in this calendar, email Tim Walters at twalters@floridatoday.com.