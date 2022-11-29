ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

The glacial movement of regulation

By Sherry Robinson
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGphr_0jQrXqAE00

The glacial movement of regulation

In 2009 SunZia Southwest Transmission Project held a public hearing in Deming to gather feedback on its plan to build a high-voltage transmission line from Lincoln County into southeastern Arizona. Its goal was to sell New Mexico wind energy in California. If planning and permitting went smoothly, the company could start building that year and finish in 2013.

The project would stretch from 515 to 550 miles, from an estimated $1 billion to $2 billion-plus and from 2006 to 2022 and counting.

In recent weeks SunZia secured state approvals in New Mexico and Arizona. If the federal Bureau of Land Management signs off next spring, the company could start building in 2023. If it does, the line will be a monument to perseverance and compromise. Its participants (MMR Group, Shell WindEnergy, Tri-State Transmission and Generation, Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power) can write the book on regulatory obstacles.

What took so long? Right of way is a slow process. So is environmental study. Some people don’t want to look at a wind generator or transmission tower. Government agencies don’t talk to each other. Routing is a nightmare. As an Arizona environmentalist wrote in 2011, “We know we need renewable energy and transmission lines, but there is just no environmentally acceptable route for SunZia in southern Arizona.” He could add central New Mexico to that statement.

The BLM, which shepherded the process, wrote the environmental impact statement, which took years. SunZia hit a wall in 2013 when the federal Department of Defense objected to the route across the north end of White Sands Missile Range. The DOD wanted SunZia to move the line north of the missile range or bury it. SunZia insisted that burial would add $500 million to the project cost. In the years it took to resolve, then-Congressman Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, accused the DOD of moving the goalposts, and then-Congressman Steve Pearce, a Republican, accused SunZia and its supporters of threatening national security. SunZia negotiated with a succession of five missile range commanders.

Meanwhile, in 2015 newly elected State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn, a Republican, suspended SunZia’s right-of-entry permit and asked for more public comment as his office studied the project’s impact on 89 miles of state land. With that, SunZia returned to Plan A, crossing the missile range, but agreed to bury about five miles.

An independent study by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory concluded that the missile range and the transmission line could co-exist, Heinrich wrote in 2016. And an army official said, “The SunZia powerline makes America stronger.” That was still not good enough.

In 2018, the state Public Regulation Commission rejected SunZia’s application for line location permits. There simply wasn’t enough agreement among all the players for the PRC to say yes. The military still wasn’t happy about the line crossing the missile range, and Socorro residents worried about the impact on their migrating birds, reported the Albuquerque Journal.

SunZia went back to the drawing board and came up with a new route, north of the wildlife refuges and the missile range and near another planned transmission line. In 2020 SunZia was willing to reopen the cumbersome National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) process, reasoning that even though it would add four years, it might ease state approvals.

Mind you, this glacial process was little affected by the Obama administration’s attempt to streamline the process in 2011. SunZia was one of seven pilot projects selected. To date, only two projects reached the finish line; one was abandoned, another is partially complete, and three are nearing construction, according to the online Energy & Environment.

“We just can’t take 10 or 16 years to build a really good transmission project,” Ken Wilson, of Western Resource Advocates, told E&E. “If that continues to be the norm, we’re not going to have an environment to worry about.”

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

What’s the deal with New Mexico’s PRC?

The governor will appoint to New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission three people who will wield much power as the state navigates a transition in energy sources. (Getty Images) If you’ve never heard of the state’s Public Regulation Commission, you’ve likely still observed the consequences of its decisions in your daily...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Deming Headlight stays local after recent acquisition

Nickolas Seibel, Editor and Publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, recently acquired the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. The Headlight had seen a large number of layoffs, but once he acquired the paper, it began circulating again in early November. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number...
DEMING, NM
KRQE News 13

Gov. announces new education policy advisor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of a new education policy advisor. According to a press release, Scott Groginsky will focus on improving student outcomes in K-12 education and continuing efforts to bolster access to higher education across the state. “Scott brings invaluable experience in forward-thinking and evidence-based […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico

You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
HAWAII STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
fox34.com

New Mexico Dept. of Health issues public health emergency to address rise in respiratory viruses

NEW MEXICO (KCBD) - The New Mexico Department of Health has issued a public health emergency order in response to a surge of pediatric cases and hospitalizations of respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. The order requires all New Mexico hospitals to work cooperatively to reactivate and participate in a “hub and spoke” model of resource management to ensure patients are transferred to appropriate levels of care.
TENNESSEE STATE
99.9 KEKB

Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?

United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico officials certify statewide election results

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Canvassing Board certified results from the midterm election on Tuesday in a 3-0 vote amid praise for election administrators and poll workers. The board meeting at the state Capitol building was the culmination a once-routine election certification process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country, though Republican officials in a rural Arizona county have so far refused to do so despite a lack of evidence of any problems with the count. Canvassing boards in each of New Mexico’s 33 counties certified results of the Nov. 8 election, in which Democrats maintained control of every statewide elected office and flipped a congressional seat.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico gets “failing grade” for CYFD foster care progress

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several years ago, New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) settled a lawsuit with 13 children in foster care. Now, the independent watchdogs for the settlement say the state is getting a “failing grade.” The lawsuit dates back to 2018. At the time, 13 children joined with Disability Rights New Mexico […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Attorney General sues tobacco companies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing several tobacco companies. He is suing the companies for breach of contract, defrauding New Mexicans and conspiracy. The Attorney General’s Office claims the companies have “withheld a portion of their annual payments to New Mexicans in bad faith and in breach of the 1998 master settlement […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

With district lines redrawn, state senator, mayor pro tempore can finally tie the knot

You might say New Mexico state Sen. Bill Soules and Las Cruces Mayor Pro Tempore Kasandra Gandara were drawn together. Soules and Gandara have been engaged for almost six years, but were waiting for the New Mexico Legislature to redrawn state Senate districts so they would be living in the same district and could get married without either one having to move house.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local source for breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment in Carlsbad and the surrounding area.

 http://currentargus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy