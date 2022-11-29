ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Stories of Hope: FBHonors grad shares how the program helped her succeed

By Staff Reports
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
My name is Jakyra McCloud and I am 21 years old. I am a junior at the University of Florida – Go Gators – and I major in biology. Attending UF has been a wonderful experience and I cannot wait for my senior year! I am a proud member of the Delta Signa Theta Sorority on campus where I’ve been able to give back to the community.

I was in the FBHonors program from elementary to high school as I attended Westside Elementary, Campbell and Mainland. Some memorable trips I had included a time I went on field trips to the John F. Kennedy Space Center and Epcot.

More Stories of Hope

In addition, I was very lucky to have the opportunity to travel to Boston for a weekend to attend a pre-med focused conference. This opportunity that Mrs. (Forough) Hosseini, FBH community founder and chair, gave me the ability to attend was impactful. As a freshman in high school, I was able to meet with doctors, talk to patients, and watch a surgery on video. The conference gave me an insight on this field I’m now working toward and taught me how to prepare to be a good college student.

FBHonors allowed me to have access to opportunities I don’t think I would have had if I was not a part of it. The program has had a huge impact on me and I cannot imagine how my life would’ve been without it. Mrs. Hosseini and my teachers connected me to helpful resources and provided me the support and advice I needed to pursue a higher education. They believed in me and made me aware of how smart I am.

My end goal after college is to go to medical school. In middle school, I realized that I’d like to become a doctor. I hope to inspire others and save lives. While I am still in school, FBH Community continues to support me through a monthly scholarship that goes toward my education. Mrs. Hosseini has always wanted to ensure that school be our priority.

As a part of the Gators for Refugee Medical Relief organization, a student-led nonprofit, every Saturday, I tutor children from displaced refugee families. I focus on assisting with math and science. Since I’ve always loved being a part of the school system, due to the experience I had as a child in FBHonors, I want to lead by example like the teachers in my past who showed empathy and went above and beyond.

My advice to any new student starting FBHonors is to stick through until the very end. The journey may not be always easy, but FBHonors will give you the tools to succeed and help you meet your goals. The program fills in gaps to alleviate stresses from students, such as the time I was given a laptop to help with my homework. No matter the circumstance, FBHonors and the school would help provide support along the way.

For the holidays, I plan on spending time with my family and reuniting with everyone in Daytona Beach. We typically make a Christmas feast and host a Christmas Eve party where caroling and a small talent show among the family takes place. I enjoy watching holiday movies and drinking hot chocolate.

About this series: The FBH Community’s mission is to foster community organizations that proactively work to eradicate the causes of generational poverty. FBH Community hosts programs such as Food Brings Hope’s KidsZone, TeenZone, FBHonors and Change the Code, Pierson Family Literacy, Homes Bring Hope and the FBH Prosperity Initiative help hardworking families struggling with hunger, housing insecurity, underemployment, and low levels of literacy. Overhead is covered by the Hosseini Family Foundation, so 100% of donations go directly to the programs and families. Throughout the holidays, The News-Journal is highlighting the organization by publishing the stories of some of its young participants. To donate to the organization, or to brighten the holidays by donating a gift to a child, email info@foodbringshope.org.

