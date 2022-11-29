ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indialantic, FL

Holiday concerts by Brevard's vocal ensembles usher in the season

By By Maria Sonnenberg
Florida Today
 4 days ago
A lot of joyful voices will usher the holidays, thanks to the vocal groups that call Brevard home.

Get in the swing of the season with the mother of all chorales, Handel’s “Messiah,” brought to you in sing-along format by the Space Coast Symphony Chamber Orchestra at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 106 N. Riverside Dr., Indialantic.

This is the Symphony’s 15th iteration of the concert, which renders Handel’s immortal work through the voices of hundreds of community singers. You can choose to sing along, or sit back and enjoy the music.

Accompanying the joyous army of vocalists from throughout Central Florida will be members of the professional Space Coast Symphony Chamber Orchestra along with featured community soloists: soprano Beth Green, alto Eliza Dopira, tenor Fred Kilgallin and baritone Jacob Pence.

Best bets:Holiday concerts in Melbourne, shopping in Cocoa Village and Titusville

“This can only be described as a spectacular musical event,” said conductor and artistic director Aaron Collins. “When 400 singers launch into the Hallelujah chorus... well, there's just nothing like it for sheer energy and joy.”

Admission is free but donations are welcome to help defray costs. Visit spacecoastsymphony.org or call 855-252-7276.

On Monday, Dec. 5, Brevard Chorale - with special soloists Connie Maltby, Sally Boyles, Pam Petersen and Robert Yost, plus pianist Jean Black - will present “A Ceremony of Carols” at 7 p.m., at Eastern Florida State College’s Simpkins Auditorium, 1519 Clearlake Rd., Cocoa.

The program features the work of renowned choral composer Benjamin Britten, plus a host of holiday favorites and a crowd-pleasing sing-along, to boot.

"Benjamin Britten's “A Ceremony of Carols” is a glorious 20-minute masterwork by one of the greatest British composers of the 20th century, and everyone will be in the holiday spirit after a second half full of Christmas favorites,” said artistic director and conductor Justin Walker.

Tickets are $10 at the door for adults regardless of age and $5 for students. See brevardchorale.org or call 321-501-0833.

You will have five days to sip eggnog before heading out to the next choral event, this time Brevard Community Chorus and its “Gloria: A Christmas Celebration.”

“Gloria” is by French composer, Francis Poulenc, who combines the traditional sacred text of the Latin Mass with a variety of musical styles, ranging from Gregorian chant to jazz. Central Florida soprano Amy Cofield is featured soloist in the concert at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the King Center.

Also on the program is Robert Russell Bennett's “Many Moods of Christmas,” a lighthearted medley of familiar Christmas carols arranged in 1963 especially for the Robert Shaw Chorale and Orchestra. Lastly, the concert will feature the world premiere of "The Unknown Region" by University of Florida professor emeritus, David Brunner. Commissioned by the Brevard Community Chorus in celebration of its 50th anniversary, the world premiere of the work was twice delayed by the pandemic. A composer of worldwide stature, Dr. Brunner's space-themed composition uses text from Walt Whitman’s poem, "Darest Thou Now O Soul" and was inspired in part by a visit to the Atlantis exhibit at the Kennedy Space Visitor’s Center.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and military and free for students with ID. Purchase at kingcenter.com or by calling 321-242-2219. For more information, visit brevardcommunitychorus.org.

The next day, it’s time for “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” at Riverside Presbyterian Church, where the Indialantic Chamber Singers and the Brevard Youth Chorus will sing at 3:30 p.m. The church is at 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.

Part of the Dr. Vernon Boushell Concert Series, the performance includes Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride,” "Silent Night," "Deck the Hall," "Away in a Manger" and other carols. The young singers will accompany themselves with choir chimes on several songs. Both groups will come together on several numbers, including "Do You Hear What I Hear?", which will also be signed for the deaf by the youth chorus.

Admission is free, but a ticket is required. Reserve at riversidepresbyterianchurch.org or by calling 321-320-6112. Arrive early for best seats.

At 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, the Indialantic Chamber Singers “Sing We Now of Christmas” at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 300 Malabar Rd. SE, Palm Bay. Admission is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested.

The group will perform a variety of sacred and secular choral works that span the centuries, including "In Dulci Jubilo," "Carol of the Bells," "Star Carol," "Sing We Now of Christmas" and many more. Local soprano standout and music educator, Artistic Director Beth Green will conduct the group, with accompaniment by pianist Teresa Fleenor. Lending additional talent is bass singer Tom Glew, performing on bass guitar to "Spirit of the Season."

The Indialantic Chamber Singers will reprise the concert at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 106 N. Riverside Dr., Indialantic. Again, a donation of $10 is suggested. Visit indialanticchambersingers.org or call 321-426-0360.

The Brevard Youth Chorus again delights, this time by serenading shoppers with carols at The Avenue Viera’s Central Park at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22.

