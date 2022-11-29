ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

An old-fashioned Christmas: Brevard's historic homes are on display for the holiday season

By By Maria Sonnenberg
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
When David and Sallie Holmwood learned that the Museums of Brevard were again hosting their holiday tour of historic homes, the couple quickly purchased tickets.

“It became a highlight of our holiday season last year,” said David Holmwood.

“It was so rewarding and there was so much to learn about Brevard’s history that we definitely wanted to do it again this year.”

The Holmwoods and their fellow participants in this tour will see an even larger number of historic buildings. The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, as well as the Moore Cultural Center in Mims, have been added to the original lineup of Titusville’s Pritchard House, Sams House and the Field Manor Homestead in Merritt Island, Lawndale in Rockledge, Rossetter House Museum and Garden in Eau Gallie and Green Gables at Historic Riverview Village in Melbourne.

The tour represents a “Who’s Who” in local architecture, spanning the entire county.

“This tour showcases the architecture styles of the late 19th Century to the mid-20th Century in Florida,” noted Korinn Braden, executive director at Field Manor and vice president of Museums of Brevard.

During the first three weekends in December, visitors can tour the festively decorated homes, peer into the past and enjoy some tasty holiday cheer, such as the lavender cookies offered at Lawndale. At Field Manor they will receive a handmade holiday decoration to take home as souvenir.

“This is a wonderful event that brings together a sense of tradition, festivity, and culture,” said Braden.

“We all decorate for the holidays and thought this would be the perfect way to really show what Brevard has in the way of historic architecture at such a special time of year.”

Because of the fragile nature and the tight quarters of these historic buildings, the tour maxes out at 150 participants.

“It’s hard to cram a lot of people into these historic spaces,” said Braden.

Tours run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 to 4, 9 to 11 and 16 to 18. Six of the historic homes require reservations, which can be made directly through the individual home. The Cape Canaveral Lighthouse, located on the grounds of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, does require additional information and at least two weeks’ processing time for reservations.

Participants receive their PastPort, which serves as ticket for the remainder of the tour, at the first home visited.

“We realize this takes some coordination and have designed a Planning Guide to assist in the process of making reservations,” added Braden.

Tickets, which cost $70, are available at MOB3rdAnnualHolidayTour.eventbrite.com. In previous years, the tour has been a sellout, for good reason.

“Each place we visited was uniquely different and we couldn’t wait to see the next one,” said Holmwood.

“The volunteers at each location made every stop memorable, from teaching us about the history to decorating the properties with era- correct holiday items. They even surprised us with homemade traditional tree ornaments as mementos!”

