Nutrition for Today: Don’t let holiday eating stress you out, enjoy but in moderation

Now that we’ve gotten through the worst of COVID and have begun to get back on track with our healthy habits, here come the holidays!

Does the anticipation of the abundance of holiday goodies make you anxious? Are you afraid that you’re going to start sliding backwards and lose your momentum?

Never fear. You can still enjoy the holiday festivities, and yes, even your favorite holiday treats, without relapsing back into COVID-comfort habits.

The most important thing is to lose the notion that you must abstain from your traditional favorites in order to not lose track.

A good guide is to follow the 80:20 rule — stay focused on healthy eating habits 80% of the time. That leaves 20% to indulge in not-so-healthy treats, or to slack off a day or two on your regular exercise routine.

We’re humans, not robots. No one can stay on track 100% of the time. So don’t berate yourself when you stray a bit. It’s normal and healthy to do that.

When you find yourself slipping a bit, just consider it your 20%.

Of course, we don’t want 20% to become 80%, right? So, be mindful of your indulgences, but don’t feel guilty about them either.

Be sure to eat your regular meals and snacks every day, even when anticipating a party or work gathering later in the day. If you go in starved, you’re much more likely to indulge excessively. It’s okay to cut back a little on your normal portions at meals and snacks, but don’t skip them entirely.

Be mindful of alcohol calories. Many traditional holiday cocktails are loaded with sugar and calories. Choose healthier options such as vodka, club soda and a splash of cranberry juice, or a wine spritzer made from equal parts wine and club soda.

When faced with a smorgasbord of sugary and fatty holiday treats, take a moment to survey your options. Choose only those items you love the most. Forgo the things that aren’t so special — chips and dips, cheese and crackers, nuts, etc… Eat your favorite foods in moderation and lose the guilt!

If you are asked to bring a dish to a holiday gathering, take something healthy such as a colorful veggie tray, boiled shrimp with cocktail sauce, or a mixture of unsalted raw nuts.

Eat mindfully — don’t allow yourself to pop a half dozen holiday cookies in your mouth. Take a minute to think about what you are going to eat, and how much you are going to have.

If you encounter a “food pusher” at a party, stand your ground politely and graciously. Say, “That looks delicious, but I couldn’t eat another bite right now. I’ll try some a little later.”

If you enjoy making food treats for friends, family and neighbors, make things that don’t lend themselves to nibbling — such as a loaf of cranberry-pumpkin bread or a holiday pie. Cookies and candy are landmines of temptation for grabbing a bite or two.

Most importantly, approach the holidays with a realistic mindset. Give yourself permission to indulge a bit and enjoy the holiday festivities.

After all, the spirit of the holidays is not about deprivation and guilt, it’s about the joy of celebration and enjoying time with loved ones.

Susie Bond is a Registered and Licensed Dietitian/Nutritionist in private practice. Contact her at NutritionistOnCall@gmail.com