Class-action lawsuits seek millions from Gloucester Township eyewear firm

CAMDEN – Two class-action lawsuits are seeking more than $5 million for customers affected by a computer hack at a South Jersey eyewear firm.

The suits say U.S. Vision Inc. of Gloucester Township failed to protect the personal information of customers and employees from an online intruder.

The hack, which occurred between April 20 and May 17, 2021, exposed the records of an estimated 710,000 people, one of the suits says.

The other puts the number of potential victims at 180,000.

Both say customers’ claims could exceed $5 million.

A U.S. Vision representative did not respond to a request for comment.

In a notice at its website, U.S. Vision says the hacker primarily accessed customers’ names and eyecare insurance information.

The incident also exposed addresses, birth dates and other identifying information for "a smaller number of individuals,” the notice says.

“We have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud occurring as a result of this incident," it says.

The separate suits were filed recently in Camden federal court in the names of Arizona residents Bonita Odell and Ian Torres.

Both suits identify U.S. Vision and an affiliate, USV Optical, as defendants. Both firms share an address in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township.

Odell’s complaint also seeks damages from Nationwide Optometry, an Arizona firm that recently informed its customers of the hack.

Odell’s suit claims the woman “has suffered a dramatic increase in the number of spam telephone calls she receives” since the data breach.

It says the calls “have become a constant source of frustration for her and her family.”

Torres’ suit says affected customers “have been exposed to a heightened and imminent risk of fraud and identity theft.”

It also says they may have expenses “for purchasing credit monitoring services, credit freezes, credit reports, or other protective measures.”

