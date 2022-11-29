ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Northeast Florida Beaches Airport in Bay County prepares for influx of holiday passengers

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — For Parker McClellan, the holiday season is known to be a busy time at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

As executive director of ECP, McClellan said Monday the facility is gearing up to host an uptick of passengers throughout December and into the New Year.

The regional airport, which services multiple Panhandle counties, is located in Bay County north of Panama City Beach.

"There is an increase in passenger activity during the holidays, and it's both frequent travelers and infrequent travelers," he said. "From the 16th (of December) to the 4th or the 5th of January is what we're looking at as the busiest times."

ECP gets first woman chairperson:'Exciting time at ECP': Holly Melzer is making history on Bay airport's board of directors

McClellan said the airport typically services the most passengers every year between the beginning of June and the end of August, which aligns with the traditional peak tourist season of Panama City Beach.

Passenger activity at ECP then picks up again for the holiday season during the week of Thanksgiving. That rush is known to die down for a couple of weeks before igniting again during mid-December.

While McClellan said he is confident the airport can handle the increase, he noted there is a hurdle it must overcome this holiday season.

The Airport Authority in October approved for the facility to undergo an approximately $3.5 million project to pave an overflow lot and add additional parking spaces. To prepare for the project, which is scheduled to break ground within the next week and take about eight or nine months to complete, crews are redirecting traffic from that lot to another area.

"We worked through that over Thanksgiving, and we had a few glitches, but overall we're very happy with the way it worked," McClellan said.

The project will add more than 500 parking spaces at ECP, which will help the airport support more passengers as it continues to grow. McClellan said 2022 is on track to be the airport's second busiest year ever. It will be second to 2021, which claimed the title from 2019.

"There's a lot of things that we're trying to do to accommodate future demand," McClellan said. "As we see an increased utilization of the overflow parking area, it was determined that we really need to accelerate our parking efforts.

"As we go through all these growth projects, there are going to be some inconveniences, but we're going to try and do everything we can to minimize them."

