Jacksonville, FL

Here's what a recent assessment reveals for Jacksonville-area veterans

By Beth Reese Cravey, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
In a recent survey the Northeast Florida military community reported many unaddressed needs, with dental, vision and other medical services and Veterans Affairs claims support leading the way.

Veterans and their families also reported trouble finding resources to meet those needs. About 15% of veterans reporting a diagnosis of depression or anxiety were not receiving

assistance, while about 26% of those reporting a post-traumatic disorder diagnosis were not receiving assistance.

"Health and wellness were the most important," said Jeffry Will, director of the University of North Florida Center for Community Initiatives, which analyzed the survey results. "Are they getting help? Not so much … We've got a significant gap."

The results, he said, offer "54 pages of opportunity."

The 2022 Northeast Florida Veteran and Family Needs Assessment, the first-of-its-kind survey conducted in the Jacksonville area, ran from Aug. 12 through Sept. 21. The survey was open to adults age 18 and up who live in Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties and are veterans or their family members and caregivers; active, guard or reserve members of the military; or employees of a military or veteran service organization that serves veterans and/or their families.

A total of 1,457 surveys were collected.

A partnership between the city, UNF and two national nonprofit service organizations, San Antonio-based Endeavors and Houston-based Combined Arms, the survey was designed to generate funding opportunities and partnerships with the city, state and other service providers.

One such opportunity may be a veterans wellness center in Northeast Florida, similar to one operated by Endeavors in San Antonio.

What were the biggest needs?

The Jacksonville area has about 75,000 veterans and active-duty military members, according to Charles Moreland, Mayor Lenny Curry's deputy chief administrative officer.

"Jacksonville is undoubtedly a military town," he said. "We are incredibly proud … of the sacrifices they made to protect our future." The survey results will be an "incredibly useful tool … to enhance their quality of life," he said.

But additional outreach might be necessary first to expand the age and location of the respondents, which included a heavy veteran representation but few active-duty members and few voices from the city's Northwest side, Will said. More than half the people who took the survey were older than 60, almost three-fourths were male and white, one-third retired; younger people and women might report different needs, such as child care and employment.

"If we need to do more surveying, we will look at that," said Jill Palmer, Endeavors' chief of behavioral health.

Here are the top needs and the percentage of veteran respondents reporting them:

  • Dental services, 51%
  • Vision services, 46%
  • VA Claims Support Services, 46%
  • Other Medical Services, 45%
  • Hearing Services, 45%
  • Mental Health, 35%
  • Legal, 34%
  • Depression or anxiety diagnosis, +40%
  • PTSD diagnosis, +30%

Active-duty responders reported fewer medical needs, except for dental care. Advancing their education was their top need, followed by assistance with rent and childcare.

The top four gaps reported by veteran service organizations were housing and Homelessness, 76%, health care, 62%, mental health and substance abuse, 62%, and VA benefits, 52%.

Caregivers' needs centered primarily on health care — with dental care, hearing and vision at the top — but they also cited "caregiver support” and help with basic economic needs such as transportation and food.

Revelations and reactions

Palmer said she was surprised the most pressing needs identified were physical. But she noted that 35% of the respondents listed mental health services, with many reporting depression, anxiety or PTSD diagnoses, and no help.

"That is concerning. This is a very at-risk population," said Palmer, whose Vietnam veteran father struggled with PTSD. "The continued struggles of veterans are heartbreaking. However, it is a different struggle … Historical challenges have paved the way for mental health to be cemented in the understanding that mental health is health."

Suicide is "the largest impact to veterans," particularly during their transition from military to civilian life, she said. The most dangerous period for them, she said, is 90 to 120 days after transition.

In Endeavors' Wellness Model, "mind-body health is an integral part of wellness," she said.

"Someone who is in physical pain from something like a dental issue is certainly at risk for depression and other issues and is not likely to seek other care, such as counseling services, until their physical needs are met," Palmer said.

Wellness activities, such as the support groups, peer support, health coaching, exercise classes and yoga offered at Endeavors' fitness center, "create solutions for veterans and their families" that can help them address a myriad of needs, she said. Such activities and care "support the transition into civilian life, to foster recovery and healing from the wounds of war and to address chronic impacts our veterans have dealt with for decades," she said.

Dee Quaranta, president and CEO of Northeast Florida Women Veterans, said the results "confirmed a few things" but also included some surprises. The vision care need was one surprise because the local military community has access to an eye clinic; another was the need for VA claims support, since there are multiple veterans services organizations in the area that can help, she said.

"Maybe this had more to do with getting the VA to approve some of the submitted claims," she said. "Jacksonville has so many resources available specifically for veterans. The problem is that the organizations with those 'veteran' dollars and resources don't advertise their services so veterans don't know who to call."

Also, the respondents who are at least age 60 might not be familiar with how to search online.

"Overall, I think Endeavors did a great job on the assessment," Quaranta said. "More importantly, will something change in the lives of our veteran community as a result of the report? That is the question."

Endeavors and Combined Arms will now review the "powerful" results, conduct a market analysis and discuss options with city officials and the local military community, said Ben Miranda, Endeavors' director of business operations.

"The information is telling us a story," he said. "Grab it … and identify how to better the lives of veterans, saving lives, marriages and families."

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

2022 NORTHEAST FLORIDA VETERAN AND FAMILY NEEDS ASSESSMENT

To view the report or get more information, go to combinedarms.us/northeastfloridavets.

The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

