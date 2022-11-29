ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Nights of glorious lights: St. Augustine holiday tradition took a shine starting in 1994

By Scott Butler, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
For just about 30 years the Ancient City has shone bright for all to see in St. Augustine.

The holiday season Nights of Lights tradition began in 1994 and dazzles from Nov. 19 to Jan. 31 with some 3 million lights adorning every corner of the historic district.

Holiday guide:Events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and more for 2022

Uniquely Florida: A few of our favorite holiday displays, dazzling lights, boat parades and Santa visits

Businesses downtown stay open later, families stroll or drive the streets at night in delight and there are a variety of specialty tours.

It is jointly funded by the city and St. Johns Tourist Development Council and for the last 26 years has contracted with Angels of Architecture to handle most of the displays. Residents and businesses also join in.

The celebration was chosen in 2011 and 2012 by National Geographic as one of the 10 dazzling holiday lighting displays in the world.

It traces its origins back to the traditional Spanish practice of displaying a white candle in windows during the Christmas holidays. It symbolizes making room in their homes and hearts for Jesus when Mary and Joseph couldn’t find an inn that would give them shelter.

Vintage Times-Union: No Clark Griswolds here, but some go all out for Christmas lights

Photos:Deck The Chairs at Jacksonville Beach

The lights also welcome visitors and residents alike to the Oldest City and help small businesses prosper.

Locally it was a couple of community leaders who got Nights of Lights glowing — former Mayor Len Weeks and former City Councilman William Lennon.

The two visited a city in Tennessee with an annual lights event, inspiring Weeks to go door-to-door back home to seek $2,000 pledges from businesses to participate, according to a Times-Union editorial. Next, he requested $250,000 from the city in order to move the idea forward. The city met him halfway with $125,000, and that was the start of Nights of Lights.

"We just wanted to light up the darkest months of the year and light up downtown so that we could promote businesses," Weeks said. "We wanted to give them a reason to stay open later because everything used to close at 5 p.m. Now businesses are open until 9 or 10 p.m.

