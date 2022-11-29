ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Podcast: Oxford teen's 'little bestie' is Uvalde survivor

By Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JBqh_0jQrXUwM00

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

On The Line

  • Hosts: Cary Junior II
  • Producers: Cary Junior II, Darcie Moran and Robin Chan
  • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman
  • Guests: Free Press photojournalist Sarahbeth Maney, Oxford High School graduate Zoe Touray, 18, of Pontiac and attendees of the Uvalde survivors play day
  • Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit
  • Email: ontheline@freepress.com

On this episode: Running in the halls of a civic center, teasing each other while wiping dye-covered hands on the other's shirt, 18-year-old Zoe Touray of Pontiac and 10-year-old Caitlyne Gonzales of Uvalde, Texas, are just kids at play.

They aren't taking any podiums to call for gun control.

They aren't simply the titles they've been forced to take on -- that of school shooting survivors.

And that, as Touray discusses on the "On The Line" podcast, is the whole point.

On the latest episode of the podcast, Free Press photojournalist Sarahbeth Maney takes listeners and host Cary Junior II along for a survivor play day in Uvalde, Texas, as students and parents from Oxford High School and Robb Elementary School gather to find connection and joy.

Ahead of the one-year remembrance of the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students, and six months after a school shooting killed 21 people in Uvalde, Touray talks with Junior about why creating such bonds matters and shares a few moments of levity along the way.

"On The Line" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

For more:

On a drizzly Saturday, Oxford and Uvalde survivors unite in joy

Oxford shooting survivor: Leaders have failed to stop school shootings. It's up to us.

Remembering the Oxford victims

Messages of hope to Oxford: 'They will never be forgotten'

Ex-board members: Admitted school shooter should've been sent home — but Oxford H.S. ignored policy

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Podcast: Oxford teen's 'little bestie' is Uvalde survivor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oxford — 1 year later

Good morning, on this Wednesday I'm passing the torch to educational and equity reporter Lily Altavena to remember what happened one year ago today at Oxford High School. One year ago today, a few hours after lunch, our news staff started to receive reports of a shooting at Oxford High School. A few minutes later I got in my car and headed north. ...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas

There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
Oxford Leader

A letter to Oxford

As the holidays approach and we look forward to spending time with family and friends, we also feel great sadness as we reflect on the painful anniversary that forever changed the Oxford community and beyond. It’s been nearly a year, yet in many ways it seems like just yesterday. On...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
DEARBORN, MI
US 103.1

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy