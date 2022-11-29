ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Which Georgia Southern football players could be selected for All-Sun Belt honors?

By Nathan Dominitz, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Quarterback Kyle Vantrease 's lone season in Statesboro has been one for the record books.

The sixth-year transfer has led Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) to bowl eligibility by smashing program records in the Eagles' new, pass-friendly offense.

On Thursday morning, Vantrease and the Eagles will find out if they've received All-Sun Belt postseason awards and honors after a vote of league coaches and selected media members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEQhW_0jQrXQPS00

In a conference stacked with veteran quarterbacks, Vantrease, a transfer from the University of Buffalo, could be among the favorites for Newcomer of the Year with James Madison QB Todd Centeio, though the category is open to all positions. Last Saturday, when host Georgia Southern battled with the 2021 season's award winner Chase Brice and Appalachian State, Vantrease threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner in double overtime.

Going bowling: Why it's crucial for Georgia Southern, now and in the future, to play in a bowl game

Recap: Key takeaways from bowl-bound Georgia Southern's wild overtime win over Appalachian State

Preview: 'Hate Week' is here, and other things to know about Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

"He's amazing, the best quarterback I've ever been a part of," said sixth-year wide receiver Ezrah Archie, who caught the 25-yard TD in the 51-48 win over the Mountaineers. "He's a leader. ... He's a great guy. He's going to have a tremendous future."

For the season, Vantrease leads the SBC in passing yards per game (325.1) and total passing yards (3,901) — and ranks third in the FBS in both categories.

He also leads the league in completions (343); attempts (559); total offense (327.2 yards per game combining his passing and rushing yards); and, to his detriment, interceptions (15).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0YCK_0jQrXQPS00

His 25 touchdown passes are tied for second in the SBC with JMU's Centeio and South Alabama's Carter Bradley, a newcomer like Vantrease who also transferred from a Mid-American Conference school (Toledo). Brice is tops in the conference with 27 TDs.

Vantrease still has one more game with Georgia Southern, which will learn its bowl future next weekend. He already has set program marks for one season in attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns among a myriad of single-season and single-game school records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLrUe_0jQrXQPS00

As a team, Georgia Southern leads the Sun Belt in total offense (468.6 ypg), total yards (5,623), average passing yards (327.8 ypg), total passing yards (3,934), attempts (565), completions (345), average first downs (25.4 per game), total first downs (305), first downs passing (177) and by penalty (34).

The Eagles are best of the 14 teams at converting on third down (85 of 180, 47.2%), and for yielding the fewest sacks (seven).

Get Eagles news in your inbox: Sign-up for our free, weekly newsletter on all things Georgia Southern sports

The future is now: These Georgia Southern football players have emerged as the Eagles' future — and present

What could happen: Latest college football bowl predictions for Georgia Southern, including a 2022 rematch

That last statistic could bring positive attention to the offensive line. The Eagles returned four of five starters from 2021 in Caleb Kelly , Logan Langemeier , Brian Miller and Khalil Crowder , an All-SBC third-team honoree in 2021. This season, five players have started all 12 games on offense: Vantrease, Crowder, Kelly, Langemeier and true freshman Pichon Wimbley .

Clay Helton , in his first season at the helm of Georgia Southern and a former college quarterback and QBs coach, said Vantrease brings more to the team than what's measured in statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dvuu_0jQrXQPS00

"I've always thought great quarterbacks give your team hope," Helton said on Nov. 21. "Every game you went into, you have hope. That's what (Vantrease) does for us. There's not one game that we don't think we can compete in, not one game we don't think we can win. It's because of him. His veteran leadership and his poise just gives us an opportunity in each and every game.

"He has this quiet demeanor about him, this calmness, that as we've suffered some injuries down the stretch here, and got a lot of young people on the field, they're calm because of how he reacts, how he pumps them up," Helton continued. "Then he's productive; he makes plays. We would not have this opportunity if he wasn't the triggerman and doing what he's doing right now for us. We're very thankful Kyle's here. He's had a great year, a nationally recognized year."

Vantrease has earned weekly honors for his feats on offense from the Sun Belt Conference (twice) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation as the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive Player of the Week (once).

Here is a non-all-inclusive list of other Georgia Southern players among the league statistical leaders who could be candidates for the Sun Belt's all-conference teams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lC52_0jQrXQPS00

Jalen White, running back, jr.

The Eagles' most-featured back for the first time in his three-year college career, White was seventh in the league in average rushing yards at 83.1 per game and eighth in all-purpose yards (102.8 average). He had 162 carries for 914 yards, a 5.6 average, and 10 touchdowns before injuring his knee in Game 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9vmq_0jQrXQPS00

Alex Raynor, kicker, redshirt jr.

After winning the kicking battle in fall camp, Raynor has kept his grip on the position with consistently solid efforts, including last Saturday against App State. He was 6 of 6 on extra points and made a 35-yard field goal, as well as rushed 3 yards on a fake kick for a first down, to earn the SBC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

This season, Raynor leads all SBC kickers with 96 points for an 8.0 average. He's made 48 of 49 extra-point attempts and 16 of 18 field-goal attempts (88.98%) with a long of 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqUAd_0jQrXQPS00

Anthony Beck II, punter, redshirt sr.

All-SBC second team in 2021, Beck finished fourth in punting average (43.6) this season. He totaled 2,048 yards on 47 punts, with three touchbacks, nine fair catches, 16 inside the 20 and 11 of 50-plus yards with a long of 59.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EooiP_0jQrXQPS00

Georgia Southern receivers

The Eagles' offense designed by offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis and operated by Vantrease has done such a good job at spreading the ball around, several receivers could be considered.

Senior Khaleb Hood , an honorable-mention selection in 2021, is first in the SBC at 6.7 receptions per game. On his way to becoming the Eagles' all-time leader in single-season and career catches, Hood had 80 in 12 games for 896 yards, an 11.2 average per catch, 74.67 yards per game (fifth in the league) and three TDs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVgun_0jQrXQPS00

Sophomore Derwin Burgess Jr. is sixth in the league with 71.7 yards per game in 10 games before a season-ending injury. He made 58 catches for 717 yards, 5.8 receptions per game (fourth in SBC) and 12.4 yards per reception.

Redshirt senior Jeremy Singleton , a transfer from Houston, has made an impact with 5.5 catches a game (fifth in SBC) and 66 catches for 714 yards. Amare Jones played in eight games before a season-ending injury, and had 35 receptions for 453 yards for 60.4 yards per game and six total touchdowns.

Georgia Southern on defense

While the Eagles have posted big numbers in production on offense, the other side of the ball has suffered. Georgia Southern ranks last in the Sun Belt in total defense (496.2 yards per game), average yards per play (6.7), total yards allowed (5,954), rushing yards allowed (2,880), passing yards allowed (3,074) and rushing defense (240.0 per game).

The pass defense is 13th at 256.2 yards a game. These are not statistics that support all-star honors for individual players.

A parent's 'ultimate worst nightmare': Georgia Southern's Tyler Bride puts 'scary moment' behind him, brings passion to Eagles

The red-zone defense, however, sports a league-best clip of 74% (43 of 58). Opponents have scored 28 touchdowns, made 15 of 21 field-goal attempts, fumbled the ball away once, been intercepted twice and turned the ball over on downs three times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060oMS_0jQrXQPS00

Marques Watson-Trent, inside linebacker, redshirt so.

The Eagles' defense has been on the field a lot, and Watson-Trent has been especially busy. He's third in the Sun Belt at 8.8 tackles per game. He has collected 44 solos and 61 assisted tackles for 105 total, the most since Ukeme Eligwe (104) in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Xtkv_0jQrXQPS00

Anthony Wilson, safety, redshirt jr.

An All-SBC third-team defensive back in 2021, Wilson has delivered big hits all over the field. He's eighth in the league at 7.7 tackles per game (57 solo, 35 assisted for 92 total).

Among players who could receive consideration are linebacker Khadry Jackson (20th with 6.5 tackles per game); defensive backs Wylan Free (6.4 tpg), Derrick Canteen (fifth with 1.09 passes defended per game), Tyler Bride (11th with 0.83) and NaJee Thompson (0.83); and defensive end Justin Ellis (4.5 sacks), an honorable mention in 2021.

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Which Georgia Southern football players could be selected for All-Sun Belt honors?

Comments / 4

Related
Grice Connect

Cheer South starts season 24 this weekend

Cheer South Athletics was founded in 1998 by sisters and co-owners, Keyshia Brunson Rountree and Katina Brunson Archie, and with their guidance and training, countless young people have been tumbling, cheering, and competing in a family-focused environment for 24 years now. Read on to learn more. The family behind the...
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Garvin to Lead Indians!

Former Vidalia High School Defensive Coordinator and current Metter High School Head Coach Rodney Garvin has been chosen to lead the Vidalia Indians as the school's 22nd Head Football Coach. Garvin will become only the 9th Head Coach since 1970, after serving Metter in the same capacity since 2018. The position became available after Jason Cameron resigned earlier this month.
VIDALIA, GA
High School Football PRO

Baxley, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thomson High School football team will have a game with Appling County High School on December 02, 2022, 16:25:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BAXLEY, GA
wtoc.com

First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of Statesboro has new life and a new look after months of construction. Team leaders for the Blue Mile Project say they’re excited to have the first phase completed. With lighting up and sod down, one half of The Blue Mile now looks...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman

A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. 1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida …. A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember

An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
SAVANNAH, GA
Washington Examiner

Canvasser shot in Georgia days before election: Report

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Savannah, Georgia, Thursday evening. The shooting is still under investigation, but local television station WSAV reported the man who was shot was canvassing for the Senate runoff. In a statement to the station, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said...
SAVANNAH, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah

Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF.com

Man shot Thursday night in Downtown Savannah

A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Football Friday Night...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

New Parker’s Kitchen Opens at Iconic Globe Site in Savannah

Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader – recently opened a new Parker’s Kitchen at DeRenne Avenue and White Bluff Road in Savannah, Ga. The bright, inviting store design is a brand-new prototype inspired by Southern vernacular architecture. The newest Parkers’ Kitchen location offers a modern, contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and a lime-washed brick exterior.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Camden County arrests

Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia …. Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack...
SAVANNAH, GA
locallifesc.com

The latest restaurant news – Hilton Head & Bluffton

Owner of Chophouse 119 and New York City Pizza, Robert Saxton, is opening two new restaurants at 81 Pope Avenue. New York City Pizza will be downsizing to make way for a new “old red sauce joint,” or old-school New York/New Jersey Italian. While a name hasn’t been decided yet, this new restaurant will be open sometime in the spring of 2023. Above these two restaurants will be a third restaurant called The Lobster Bar. This seafood restaurant overlooks Celebration Park and will feature a large bar and an extensive outdoor seating area.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro man discusses being in new movie “Devotion”

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Moviegoers nationwide have flocked to theaters to see “Devotion”, a true-life military story filmed in Southeast Georgia. Hollywood movie magic brought an aircraft carrier to the Statesboro airport and plopped it down on the tarmac. Statesboro’s Jim Branch got a front row seat or maybe something even better.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

FBI investigating rash of school shooting hoax claims in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events. Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. sees largest turnout for runoff election

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Record-shattering voter turnout in Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate continues. In Liberty County, elections leaders say things are going well. According to the county’s elections supervisor, early voters in Liberty County have experienced very few lines, with most being able to get in...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month is full of events and the Coastal empire food scene is always part of those holiday functions!. Here to tell us about a couple food sceenes getting in the holiday spirt is Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy