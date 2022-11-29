Evansville's Berry Global settles with activist investors, names new directors

Evansville-based Berry Global has entered into what the company called “a mutual cooperation agreement” with two activist investors, Ancora Holdings Group and Eminence Capital.

Ancora a year ago wrote to Berry’s board of directors stating the worldwide manufacturer of packaging materials “has been a chronic underperformer that perpetually trades at a significant discount to the broader market, relevant indices and packaging peers.”

Ancora’s letter further stated that even though Berry’s revenues and diluting earnings per share showed triple-digit increase since 2017, some of the company’s investors “remain concerned by Berry’s acquisition track record and leverage philosophy” and its shares “continue to underperform the market.”

Evansville business: How hot is the real estate market in the Evansville area?

Activist investors are defined as shareholders who use equity stakes in a company to change how it is being run.

According to a news release issued by Berry last week, the company has appointed three new board members, a decision the company said aligns with an “ongoing focus on board refreshment and maintaining strong governance.”

The company’s stock on Monday was trading at just over $57 per share.

The new Berry Global board members are:

Meredith Harper , senior vice president and chief information security officer of Synchrony Financial. She will succeed Paula Sneed, who reached Berry’s director retirement age and chose to retire from the board. She will join the Berry board after its 2023 annual meeting.

, senior vice president and chief information security officer of Synchrony Financial. She will succeed Paula Sneed, who reached Berry’s director retirement age and chose to retire from the board. She will join the Berry board after its 2023 annual meeting. Chaney Sheffield , a partner at Canyon Partners LLC, who joins immediately.

, a partner at Canyon Partners LLC, who joins immediately. Peter Thomas , a former chairman, CEO and president of Ferro Corp., who will act as a nonvoting member until officially joining Berry’s board after its 2023 annual meeting.

With the changes, Berry Global’s Board of Directors will have 12 members, 11 of whom are independent.

“We are pleased to strengthen our board by adding Chaney, Peter and Meredith, who collectively possess a wealth of additive expertise in areas such as capital allocation, corporate governance, cybersecurity and strategic planning," Tim Salmon, Berry Global's chairman and CEO, said in the company's release.

Berry also said it has formed a Capital Allocation Committee, which will make recommendations to the board. The company declined to offer comment outside of the news release.

Officials with the two activist investors are quoted in the release as expressing confidence in Berry Global's financial future.

Fredrick DiSanto, chairman and CEO of Ancora, said, “We appreciate the productive private engagement we have had with the Board and management regarding the Board’s refreshment efforts. We believe Berry is positioned for a strong future and can drive enhanced value for all stakeholders.”

Ricky Sandler, CEO and chief investment officer with Eminence, said Berry Global "has built an impressive leadership position in the packaging industry as well as an attractive and durable financial profile. We look forward to continuing to engage and support the company’s leadership team as it executes its strategy and pursues new paths to value creation over time.”

About Berry Global

Now 55 years old, Berry Global started in Evansville as Imperial Plastics, making aerosol overcaps using one injection molding machine. The operation had three employees.

The Fortune 500 company today has 46,000 employees making plastic packaging products for customers of all sizes, at more than 265 locations.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville's Berry Global settles with activist investors, names new directors