Man mauled by LPD K9 in 2020 found guilty of battery at Brampton Apartments

Warning: Graphic violence

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Richard Bailey Jr. came to be known in Lafayette as the man mauled by a police dog on May 9, 2020, that left Bailey in an Indianapolis ICU for six days.

Last week, he was convicted of battery stemming from the complaint that brought police to Brampton Court that night.

Tippecanoe County jurors convicted Bailey, 48, of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor, said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, who was appointed special prosecutor in this case.

Jurors found Bailey not guilty of criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation, criminal mischief and one count of misdemeanor battery.

Bailey also faces two sentence-enhancing charges of being an habitual offender.

After the guilty verdicts, Bailey opted to let Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin decide his fate in the habitual offender counts.

A Dec. 19 bench trial in Tippecanoe Circuit Court is scheduled to hear the habitual offender allegations.

Late May 8 and early May 9, Bailey was a guest in a friend's apartment in the 3600 block of Brampton Court. Later in the night, he went to an adjacent apartment, where he was talking with a woman, who later was joined by other guests.

Bailey, however, became violent when his advances directed at the women were not welcomed and he was asked to leave.

He threw a woman across the room, and he threw his moped helmet at her, according to prosecutors.

When the neighbor, whom Bailey initially was visiting, came to help the women, Bailey put him in a headlock, according to prosecutors.

Those are the bases for the felony and misdemeanor battery convictions.

911 call and K9 mauling

As Bailey battered two people in the Brampton Court apartment, a third person called 911.

Bailey left on his moped, and officers caught up with him on Windemere Drive, where they asked him to get off his moped.

He refused, as seen in the police body cam, and Officer Joshua Saxton, then a K9 handler and now a sergeant, released his dog from the police SUV.

“Here! Here! Here!” Saxton called to his dog. “Right here!”

The dog, Boyka, latched onto the left side of Bailey's neck and began mauling him for 30 seconds, the video shows.

The dog punctured Bailey's trachea, cut his carotid artery, damaged the tissue in his neck and injured his shoulder. Bailey suffered a broken finger from the officers handcuffing him, according to reports.

The incident was Boyka's only bite in 2020, and it was one of five times that Lafayette police K9s bit a suspect in 289 deployments in 2020, according to LPD records.

Special prosecutors appointed

To avoid the appearance of a conflict for or against Bailey or the police officers, Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington requested a special prosecutor to investigate whether Bailey or the three Lafayette police officers involved in his apprehension should be charged.

Cummings and the Madison County Prosecutor's Office was appointed in June 2020.

In June 2021, an Indiana State Police investigation recommended charges be filed against Bailey. The state police investigation also cleared the Lafayette police officers of criminal misconduct.

Patrick Flannelly was police chief at the time of the Bailey's mauling, and within days of the Journal & Courier breaking the news about the attack on Bailey, Flannelly produced a video explaining the department's stance about the use of the K9.

Cummings filed charges against Bailey in early June 2021, and later dismissed three counts, according to court documents.

A check Monday of Tippecanoe County Jail records indicates that Bailey is not incarcerated there.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.