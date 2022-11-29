Want a fresh festive fir? Here are some Augusta area Christmas tree farms and lots

Perhaps the most signature decorative tradition for the holidays is a tall Christmas tree adorned with garland, lights and ornaments.

Whether its for sitting around at Christmas, putting presents under it, or sprucing up the living room, many Augusta area residents will be in need of a tree for the holidays. Some might pull their plastic trees out of storage, but many still want the texture and smells of a real Christmas tree. Finding a cutting down a Christmas tree is a much a tradition as mini-marshmallows in a cup of hot chocolate.

Here are some of the local tree farms and popular lots where fresh Christmas trees are available:

Fish will live in it, goats will eat it: Here's what you can do with your Christmas tree

Decorating for the holidays: Toxic items to keep out of pets' reach

Augusta Christmas tree farms

Gay's Christmas Tree Farm in Augusta located at 2335 Tobacco Rd. Open since 2002, Matthew Gay and family have worked to create a real holiday experience in south Augusta while growing and selling Murray Cypresses, Carolina Sapphires and Douglas Firs. The trees can be flocked on site. There are also weekend hayrides, s'mores, and plenty of photo opportunities around the farm. Gay's is open through Christmas Eve or until sold out, and its hours are 2 p.m. until dusk Monday-Thursday, 2-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to dusk Sunday. For more information, go to gayschristmastreefarm.com .

Jake's Christmas Tree Farm in Waynesboro located at 522 Pine Needle Rd. The farm is open now until they run out from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Owner Ken Stephens said they grow and sell Virginia Pines and Blue Ices as well as Leland and Murray Cypresses. They cut the trees, but families can cut their own trees, too.

Scott Family Farm in Waynesboro at 432 Barnhart Dr. The farm is open now until they run out. Owner Stephanie Scott said their Murray Cypresses and Carolina Sapphires are available at the farm from 10 a.m. until dusk on Saturdays and noon to dusk on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The trees are also available for purchase at Roots Produce in Evans at 703 N. Belair Rd. They are also donated to Fort Gordon's annual Trees for Troops giveaway.

Holiday events: Craving Christmas cheer? Augustans can catch Santa, shop, see shows and more celebrations

Present pirates: How can you protect yourself from porch pirates? Augusta area law enforcement offers tips

Beech Island is home to two farms: Still Creek Tree Farm at 44 Pine Log Rd. and Gurley's Christmas Tree Farm at 65 Williston Rd.

Still Creek is open now until they run out from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. They have several varieties on site like White Pines, Carolina Sapphires, and Cedars, according to owner Charles Shoup. Families can cut their own trees if they'd like and enjoy a petting zoo with cows, donkeys and pigs.

Gurley's allows families to cut their own Virginia Pines, Leyland Cypresses, and Red Cedars; they also sell pre-cut trees. Gurley's is open now through Dec. 22; 2-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, and appointments can be made Monday-Wednesday by calling or texting (706) 829-5904.

Christmas tree lots for charity

Oasis Church of Hephzibah's annual "Buy A Tree. Change A Life." campaign returns now until they run out of trees. The church sells hundreds of trees outside the church, and the proceeds go to local and global children's charities. The lot is located in Hephzibah at 4165 Peach Orchard Rd. and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, go to the "Buy A Tree. Change A Life." Facebook Page.

More: Hephzibah Christmas tree lot supports children, local charities

Prodigal Ministries is selling a variety of Christmas trees every day from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Sanctuary church in Evans at 4584 Cox Rd. Proceeds go to the ministry's efforts as a nonprofit residential recovery home.

More Augusta-area lots

Brown's Snowy Mountain Christmas Trees is celebrating 40 years of bringing North Carolina-grown trees, including Fraser and Balsam firs as well as flocked trees, to lots across the Augusta area. Lots are located at the National Hills Publix at 2816 Washington Rd. in Augusta, at 850 Blanchard Rd. in Evans, and at 3818 Washington Rd. in Martinez. For more information, go to snowymountainchristmastrees.com .

Good Earth Produce & Garden Center in Augusta at 150 Davis Rd. There are a variety of sizes and types up for sale. The store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to goodearthaugusta.com .

If you have a Christmas tree farm or lot that is not featured here, contact Miguel Legoas at (706) 823-3742 or email mlegoas@augustachronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Want a fresh festive fir? Here are some Augusta area Christmas tree farms and lots