ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Bring food donations, holiday spirit to Freeport tradition; 'Christmas Memories' returns

By The Journal-Standard
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g99Bk_0jQrXAX400

Another year, another Christmas memory to make.

Freeport thespian power couple Becky and Tim Connors hope you make it with them at their annual holiday show, which has become a Christmas tradition in Freeport.

They call it their homemade Christmas card to the community.

Every year, the Connors put on a holiday show filled with heart-warming Christmas stories, humor and music to help get area residents into the holiday spirit.

The price of admission to these special evenings at Freeport High School's Jeanette Lloyd Theatre is $6 and a food donation to the Freeport Area Church Cooperative, which uses the donations to help keep the Freeport community healthy and feed throughout the holiday season. The $6 helps fund college scholarships for theater students.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

“This year marks our 23rd production of 'Christmas Memories,' and some members of the audience have seen it every single year,” Becky Connors said.

Tim Connor adds “Performing with other teachers and staff from FSD145 is so much fun.”

Freeport School District staff and family members Jody and Gary Brubaker, Becky and Tim Connors, Brooke Parkinson, Derek Simons and Laura Stocker make up the cast. Robert Winter, the technical director, has some surprises in store with holiday lighting.

“Being a part of Christmas Memories is my favorite way to kick off the holiday season," Stocker said. "No matter who you are, Christmas stories and songs remind us of the magic of possibilities. My favorite thing about being part of the show is spending time with friends who are like family. We're all teachers and, for some strange reason, all a little bit dramatic at times. We have the best time putting this special show together each year.”

Some of this year's stories include:

  • "Baboushka," a Baltic folk tale collected by Tommy dePaola, searches for the meaning of Christmas after being too worried about cleaning her little house.
  • In Ogden Nash’s "The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus," a spiteful child gets his comeuppance from Santa Claus.
  • Garrison Keillor (of “Prairie Home Companion” fame) dramatizes a hilarious-but-horrifying family holiday in "The Christmas of the Great Flu."
  • Freeport native Matt Bruehler has written two stories for this year’s performance. In "Chanukah Light," parents remember how their daughter saved the family Chanukah celebration by being resourceful, and a father and son reminisce about a neighbor’s hideous outdoor Christmas decorations in his punny "Christmas Eaves."
  • In Karen Engelmann’s "The Big Ballerina," three women agree not to worry about their weight during the holidays.
  • Traditional favorites such as "A Visit from St. Nicholas" (with a new twist) by Clement C. Moore and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss begin and end the show.

Music also is an important part of Christmas Memories. Each year, the cast sings a variety of holiday tunes from traditional carols, like "The Twelve Days of Christmas" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," to jazzier standards like "Sleigh Ride," "The Man with a Bag" and "Silver Bells."

Audiences will also enjoy renditions of John Denver’s "A Christmas Wish," Bob Geldof’s "Do They Know It’s Christmas," and "We Are Santa’s Elves" (from Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer).

In addition to vocals, the program features piano, guitar and flute.

To purchase tickets, call the Freeport High School business office at 232-0428 or go to FSD145.org/tickets.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Amboy News

Walking through the snow…or Amboy

AMBOY – The weather forecasters don’t know yet if you’ll be walking through snow on Dec. 10. But if you want to walk through Christmas cheer while snacking, drinking, shopping, and enjoying yourself, the Amboy Hometown Christmas Walk at 4-7 p.m., Dec. 10 is where your shoes should be.
AMBOY, IL
Q985

Pop-Up Craft Fair Coming To Popular Rockford Shopping Center

The Edgebrook Center is thrilled to announce its Last-Minute holiday pop-up is back again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Last-Minute Market is a free, indoor arts and crafts pop-up event happening just two weeks before Christmas. Local artists, crafters, and bakers offer last-minute gift options while giving shoppers the convenience and excitement of shopping, dining, and supporting local businesses this holiday season.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
Q985

Adopt, Don’t Shop! Illinois Animal Shelter Adoption Fees Just $25 This Weekend

If you are looking for a new furry addition to add to your family, 'Empty The Shelter' is calling your name this weekend at Winnebago County Animal Services!. I adopted both of my sweet furbabies, Ramen and Noodles, from an animal shelter in Rockford. Honestly, I never thought I would be a cat mom, but here we are with five cat trees, so many cat toys, and an endless amount of cuddles at night!
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Cucina di Rosa in Rockford announces plans to close at year’s end

ROCKFORD — An Italian restaurant known for its sweet desserts is set to close at year’s end. Cucina di Rosa, 1620 N. Bell School Road, announced on Facebook Monday night that it would close Jan. 1 after more than six years in business. Owner Rose Mary Leggio responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Dixon Cheerleaders Selected to Participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii This Upcoming Week

Dixon High School is proud to announce that two of its cheerleading members, Grace Gates and Bree Covell, will represent Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheer Association, the global leader in cheerleading, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 4-9, 2022. Bree and Grace are both seniors and captains on the varsity DHS Cheer team.
DIXON, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford’s construction season is about to get bigger. Here’s a look at the largest capital plan ever

ROCKFORD — Some of the city’s busiest streets will undergo major renovations in the next five years under a new capital plan that is the largest in city history. City Council members on Monday will consider a nearly $345 million plan that rebuilds major roadways, replaces wells and water infrastructure, resurfaces neighborhood streets and rebuilds bridges, among other improvements.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Drop in for breakfast and beer at TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks

Tonight, we’re hanging out with Desteny Chouinard, owner of TNT’s Dynamite Food and Drinks and she’s telling us about everything TNT’s is offering. They’re now open for breakfast at 6am and Happy Hour is from Sunday-Thursday from 3-5pm. TNT’s is located at 2327 Kishuwaukee St in Rockford.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores

MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Journal Standard

The Journal Standard

1K+
Followers
287
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Freeport, IL from Freeport Journal-Standard.

 http://journalstandard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy