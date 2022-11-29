Football champs and basketball stars: Vote for State Journal-Register athlete of the week

Here are the nominees for the State Journal-Register's athlete of the week.

Carson Arthalony, Petersburg PORTA, girls basketball

The sophomore center totaled 40 points combined in a pair of wins on Friday to claim the Pittsfield Saukee Turkey tournament. Arthalony made five field goals with a 3-pointer and went 7-for-9 from the line to score a game-high 18 points in a 38-34 win over Pittsfield. She also knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in a 60-32 win over Liberty in the earlier game.

Richard Jackson, Sacred Heart-Griffin, football

The senior running back/linebacker sparked the offense with an 84-yard burst and scored the opening touchdown in SHG's 44-20 victory over New Lenox Providence Catholic in the Class 4A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday. He finished with 112 rushing yards and one score. Jackson also had a second-best nine tackles on defense.

Jackson Kern, Auburn, boys basketball

The senior forward shared a team-high 14 points with teammate Nathan Barth and Auburn claimed the Bill Rucks tournament title with a 57-56 overtime victory over Clinton on Saturday. On Friday, Kern poured in a game-high 30 points to lift Auburn past Mount Pulaski, 62-36.

Mason Marshall, Chatham Glenwood, boys basketball

The sophomore guard combined for 36 points in two games and Chatham Glenwood finished the Crimson Classic round-robin with a 3-0 record at The Bowl over the weekend. Marshall hit two 3-pointers and had 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as Glenwood defeated Chicago Brooks 69-38. He netted a team-high 16 points and Glenwood held off Jacksonville 49-43 in its first game.

Victor McGill, Litchfield, boys basketball

The junior guard shared a team-best 19 points with Keenan Powell and Litchfield captured the Thanksgiving tournament crown with a 60-45 win over host Riverton on Saturday. McGill rung up a game-high 27 points and Litchfield got by Calvary 78-76 on Friday.

Colin Ripperda, Williamsville, football

The senior running back/linebacker totaled 46 rushing yards and had a second-best 10 tackles on defense in Williamsville's 48-17 loss to Elmhurst IC Catholic in the Class 3A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday.

Bill Sanders, Sacred Heart-Griffin, football

The senior running back fueled the offense with 100 rushing yards and two TDs in the 44-20 victory over New Lenox Providence Catholic in the Class 4A state championship at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday. Sanders also caught a 54-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Ty Lott in the second quarter to build a 21-7 lead.