ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

A year after split with Blue Cross, Springfield Clinic offers patients new health plan

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7C2g_0jQrX3RE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOQZs_0jQrX3RE00

Springfield Clinic is rolling out a health plan that will give patients in-network access to doctors.

The move comes after last year's dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois that forced at least 55,000 customers to find new healthcare providers.

It is the first time Springfield Clinic has offered such a plan in its 80-plus-year history.

"We're giving employers and patients the control back," said Zach Kerker, Springfield Clinic's vice president of brand experience and advocacy.

Springfield philanthropist, businesswoman Evelyn Brandt Thomas named SJ-R First Citizen

The health plan and a website launch this week.

Called "Springfield Clinic Advantage," it will be available for employers with 10 or more employees throughout central Illinois and will include all Springfield Clinic providers. The plan also provides Tier 1 access to a nationwide network of hospitals and providers through the national insurer HealthLink .

The adoption of the plan wasn't a specific reaction to the Blue Cross situation, Kerker said, "but it probably expedited our necessity to do something like this.

"We've heard from employers and patients who have asked for a more direct relationship with Springfield Clinic," he added. "This plan offers that. It guarantees you'll never be out of network with your Springfield Clinic doctors. It was developed locally by people who understand the healthcare needs of patients in central Illinois. Ultimately, it's just another way for patients to get access to their provider. Many patients felt like there were barriers to their physician recently and this allows patients a way to get back in the door."

Springfield Clinic partnered with Consociate Health Decatur to develop the plan.

Many traditional health insurance plans limit a patient's ability to make health care decisions, said Darren Reynolds, CEO of Consociate Health.

If a person needs a colonoscopy, Reynolds said, the team will work with the person to get that procedure done quickly and safely and in the most cost-effective way.

“Many procedures cost far less in an outpatient surgery center than at a hospital, and patientsshould know that in advance,” Reynolds said.

The removal of Springfield Clinic resulted in at least 55,000 Blue Cross customers needing to find new doctors or file continuity of care requests with Blue Cross, though Springfield Clinic officials put the number at double that.

Kerker said Springfield Clinic's number came from any patient who had received any services for the past three years and had Blue Cross.

Blue Cross was fined $339,000 for violating the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act, a state law from 2017.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: A year after split with Blue Cross, Springfield Clinic offers patients new health plan

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Marine Bank To Get New Ownership, Name

A Springfield bank is getting new ownership… and a new name. Marine Bank is being acquired by Morton Community Bank. Marine Bank will be renamed “Clocktower Community Bank” when the acquisition is complete, sometime in the spring of 2023. The current Marine Bank was started in the 1990s, adopting a name that had been used by a different financial institution that had operated in Springfield since the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Holiday events kick off this weekend

(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
DECATUR, IL
siumed.edu

Innovative technique saves farmer's hand

A new technique at SIU Medicine helped save a man’s hand after a farming accident in rural Jacksonville this fall. Tim Daugherty, MD, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Department of Surgery, performed an "ectopic banking" procedure for the patient, Benjamin Heinemann, when silage machinery severed half his hand.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Monticello doctor treating increase in respiratory illnesses

MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — You probably know someone who’s been sick this fall, or maybe you’ve been sick yourself.  The CDC is reporting 6.2 million flu illnesses so far this season, and hospitals are still seeing people come in with RSV and COVID as well.  Doctors said they’ve seen respiratory illnesses earlier than normal as […]
MONTICELLO, IL
nprillinois.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

A virus may be to blame for Washington Monical's illness outbreak

Norovirus may be the culprit for an illness outbreak at the Monical's Pizza in Washington. The Tazewell County Health Department says three laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus infection were identified as of Wednesday afternoon. An investigation show the virus was transmitted through high-touch surfaces. Norovirus symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea. People...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Autopsy conducted in fatal rural Morton crash

MORTON, Ill. – We’re learning more about the victim in Tuesday’s fatal crash in Morton. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says it was an 82-year-old woman from Pekin who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton just prior to 4:30 p.m.
MORTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New housing development coming to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two. The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias teams up with … Brady!

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic secretary of state elect, has pulled together a huge transition team in an effort to transform the office that’s been led for more than 20 years by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White. And get this: A key player on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations

(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

3 cited for Scott’s Law violations

Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57

Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

IDOT unveils new preferred design for MacArthur Blvd. upgrades in Springfield

Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has unveiled an alternative preferred design for upgrades to a portion of the MacArthur Boulevard Corridor in Springfield. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The road was originally constructed in 1919 with a 20-foot width and was resurfaced with brick in 1932. At that time, it was known as West Grand and renamed MacArthur Boulevard during World War II. The road was widened to four lanes in 1961 and is in need of repair and upgrades to accommodate current traffic volumes and nonmotorized transportation.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy