Edison, NJ

Traffic pattern change in Edison aims to alleviate school congestion

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
EDISON – The Township Council is scheduled to vote this week on a new traffic pattern on Gloria Avenue, off Plainfield Road, to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow at nearby Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Gloria Avenue dead ends with a gate preventing access to Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Under an ordinance introduced earlier this month, the gate at the end of Gloria Avenue would be opened for two hours each day to help with traffic flow when students arrive in the morning and during dismissal in the afternoon. The scheduled hours for the gate opening are 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. on school days.

Vehicles traveling east on Gloria Avenue would be prohibited from turning left at the Plainfield Road intersection. Drivers looking to make a left would have to travel back to Woodrow Wilson Drive.

The gate also would be open during school functions like sporting events and concerts. School security guards will be responsible for opening and closing the gate.

The ordinance is scheduled for a public hearing and adoption at the council's Nov. 30 meeting.

Council President Joe Coyle questioned what happened that led to the change.

Township Attorney Louis Rainone said no one walks or rides their bicycle to school anymore.

"Everyone gets driven to school and that's what has changed over the last 20 years," he said.

Councilwoman Margot Harris also noted there has been an enrollment increase at Woodrow Wilson Middle School and all district schools. An estimated 1,200 students attend Woodrow Wilson, one of four district middle schools.

Local:Edison BOE appoints acting superintendent of schools

Police Sgt. Lisa Cimino explained a traffic study indicates several hundred cars as well as 16 buses come down Woodrow Wilson Drive to access the school, located in a neighborhood off Plainfield Road not far from St. Joseph High School in Metuchen.

"It's a pretty bad area," she said about the traffic.

Cimino explained that when parents drive in, they get stuck in traffic and have to wait until they are directed out of the area.

"These parents don't have the luxury of changing the time. They have to be at school at a certain time," she said.

"I do believe it will make a positive impact to the school. My concern is we do have residents there," said Councilman Richard Brescher.

Cimino said she spoke with some Gloria Avenue residents and sent them letters about the planned change.

Cimino said concessions have been made for the residents living in the 14 homes on Gloria Avenue. The street will be designated for resident parking only so others will not be able to park without getting a warning or ticket from the police department's traffic division.

Rainone added there are a lot more homes along Woodrow Wilson Drive and those residents can't get out of their driveways in the mornings due to the school traffic.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

