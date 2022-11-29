Giving Tuesday 2022: These Poconos, northeast Pa. charities deserve your donation

Today marks the tenth anniversary of Giving Tuesday, and charities in the Poconos could use your help.

Giving Tuesday was founded in 2012 to encourage people to "do good" and to promote the concept of "radical generosity"— the idea that the suffering of others should be as intolerable as one's own suffering.

As many Pennsylvanians open their wallets this holiday season to give to charitable causes, there are some that would take advantage of your generosity.

“The holiday season brings out the spirit of giving, and it is important for Pennsylvanians to give responsibly,” said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman. “Sadly, every year criminals try to take advantage of generous people by conning them into giving to a group or person that is not a legitimate, registered charity.”

Scamming strategies such as high-pressure solicitation, pushing donors to read gift card information to them over the phone, or asking for payments via money order or wire transfer are some tell-tale signs someone is trying to take advantage of you or intentionally create confusion.

The Pennsylvania Department of State offered several tips on protecting yourself from scams while giving to charity, encouraging donors to do their homework before making a donation:

Visit the Department of State’s online charities database to verify that an organization is registered to solicit in Pa. and to see its basic financial information about expenses for program services, fundraising and management.

You can also check to see if an organization has been subject to corrective action by the Department of State’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations by checking its enforcement and disciplinary actions page.

Check whether an organization is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt organization.

Groups such as the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator and CharityWatch offer information and ratings about charitable organizations.

Toys for Joy

Every year, Toys for Joy kicks off to coincide with the holiday season to raise money for families in need in the Pocono Mountains.

In 2021, we made it even easier to donate by partnering with AllOne Charities. The partnership allowed us to collect donations online, a new tradition we will continue on with this year.

This year, we have expanded our ability to help families in the region by including the Tri-County Independent readership, which covers eastern Lackawanna County, Wayne County, and northern Pike County. The Pocono Record serves readers in Monroe and southern Pike counties.

Donations must be made online, by check or by money order only. No cash can be accepted.

To donate online, go to poconorecord.com/toysforjoy or formstack.io/21E47 .

Checks must be made out to AllOne Charities and mailed to 83 East Union St., Wilkes Barre, Pa. 18701.

Northeast Pa. charities utilizing AllOne to raise funds

Many organizations in the Poconos are accepting donations through AllOne Charities, which will match the first $1,000 raised.

Visit allonefoundations.org/all-one-give-day/ to donate to these organizations.

Family Service Association

The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania works across 17 counties, including the Poconos, and “provides diverse services to children, individuals, seniors, and families, empowering them to achieve their full potential through building healthier relationships and stronger communities.”

This includes counseling, the PA 211 help line, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties and an adult guardianship program.

Lacawac Sanctuary Field Station and Environmental Education Center

“Founded in 1966, Lacawac Sanctuary works to preserve Lake Lacawac, its watershed, the surrounding forest and historic structures; provide a venue for ecological research, scholarly interaction and the training of scientists; provide PreK-12 and collegiate education on environmental and conservation issues; and educate all ages and promote healthy living patterns and well-being through nature,” the sanctuary says.

In 2022, it hosted more than 2,050 students from more than 25 schools and more than 4,250 individual visitors, among other programs.

Monroe County Meals on Wheels

Founded in 1972, the organization has delivered more than 2.4 million meals to seniors and adults with disabilities.

“As we enter our 51st year, Monroe County Meals on Wheels will continue to provide the nutritional support and additional supportive services needed to ensure the homebound in Monroe County can remain safe and independent in their homes,” the organization says.

Pike Autism Support Services

This nonprofit’s mission “is to empower, support and educate families and friends of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) by assisting and encouraging parents to be informed participants in their child’s education and effective advocates on their behalf.”

PASS is raising funds for “Breakfast with Santa” and other holiday events.

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network

PVEN operates a food pantry and clothing closet for low-income families in Chestnuthill, Eldred, Hamilton, Jackson, Ross and Polk townships.

Pocono Family YMCA

The Stroudsburg YMCA serves about 7,000 members or program participants each year.

The Y says its “strongest program areas are youth programs, older adults’ programs, aquatics, and fitness. The YMCA has a large variety of programs including parent/child programs, full time child care, school- age child care, pre-school, day camps, youth and adult sports, swim lessons, swim team, lifeguard classes, CPR, first aid, adult exercise programs, aerobics, special needs programs, arthritis exercise and much more.”

Pocono Mountains United Way

The United Way provides a variety of community services, and this year’s Giving Tuesday donations are specifically for the “SMILE In-Home Mentoring Program for early childhood development. This program helps ensure that families receive support and resources to give their children learning experiences.”

“This home visiting program recognizes that parents are children’s first teachers, but sometimes, parents and others who raise children look for help. During home visits, Early Childhood professionals visit with the families, and children to provide parent education and support, ultimately promoting child health, well-being, learning, and development,” the United Way says.

Pocono Services for Families and Children

This organization helps young children in poverty get prepared for school.

“We are the National and State grantee for Head Start, so our primary emphasis is making sure the 271 pre-kindergarten children currently enrolled in our program across the county are optimally ready and prepared for success in school. An essential element of this preparedness is conducting an array of health screenings to ensure the removal of any barriers to learning detected through vision, hearing, dental, speech, physical and mental health assessments," PSFC says.

Sights for Hope

Sights for Hope works in Monroe County and the Lehigh Valley to help people with visual impairments “through support services including guided transportation, casework, life skills education, emotional support group, and orientation and mobility training.”

Donations this Giving Tuesday will support casework services such as “providing in-home training for day-to-day tasks, assistance reading bills and other important documents, and customized instruction and referrals.”

Other Poconos, east Pa. charities that could use your help

Various organizations are also raising money outside of AllOne. Read on for our list.

Do More Foundation

This East Stroudsburg-based nonprofit is collecting toys leading up to a family fun day on Dec. 17.

Donations can be dropped off at Retro Fitness in Marshalls Creek or Stroudsburg, or Citera Family Meat Market in Stroudsburg through Dec. 16. The foundation asks that toys be new and not wrapped.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, families can go to J.T. Lambert Intermediate School from noon to 4 p.m. to see Santa, get a balloon animal and have their faces painted. At least 1,000 children are guaranteed a wrapped gift.

See facebook.com/domorefoundationmonroecounty/ for updates.

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary

This sanctuary in Kempton is raising money for its 2022 Annual Fund.

“Working together with our acclaimed scientists, enthusiastic educators, and dedicated volunteers, Hawk Mountain connects people across political and geographic boundaries to study, learn, and better conserve birds of prey,” Hawk Mountain says.

Go to hawkmountain.org/give to donate.

Monroe County Habitat for Humanity

An anonymous donor has provided a $5,000 matching fundraising grant to the local Habitat for Humanity, making donations go further this Giving Tuesday.

Go to monroecountyhabitatforhumanity.harnessgiving.org/campaigns/8779 to donate.

Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley

“From college and trade school scholarships to gas/grocery store gift cards to summer camp to support groups (and so much more!), PCFLV helps cancer kids and their families throughout their entire journey,” the organization says.

Go to pcflv.org/how-you-can-help to donate.

Pocono Environmental Education Center

PEEC is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and has a goal of raising an endowment of $100,000.

The center is within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and hosts school groups, camps and family-friendly outdoor activities, in addition to having hiking trails open to the public.

Go to peec.org to donate.

Pocono Heritage Land Trust

The PHLT preserves land in the Poconos and asks that you "give the gift of fresh air, clean water, and access to nature for generations to come."

Visit bit.ly/3VGcehD to donate.

Red Cross

In 2022, the Red Cross has responded to has responded to more than 275 disasters in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Go to redcross.org to make a blood donation appointment or to donate financially.

Women’s Resources of Monroe County

Women’s Resources has a Giving Tuesday goal of raising $5,000 to help survivors of domestic abuse. A donation of $50, or a multiple of $50, earns one or more entries for a holiday gift basket with items and gift cards donated by local small businesses.

Go to wrmonroe.org/event/giveaway/ to donate and see the progress toward $5,000. Four basket winners will be contacted after a drawing on Wednesday.

