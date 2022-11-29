Football state champs and basketball stars: Vote for Rockford athlete of the week

The fall sports season came to a close as Lena-Winslow claimed another Class 1A state title in football, and the winter seasons are starting to kick in all across the region as well.

This gives you plenty of opportunity and plenty of stars to choose from for this week's Rockford Register Star high school sports athlete of the week. You can vote at rrstar.com or on the poll below, and voting ends at noon Friday.

Last week's winner was Winnebago girls basketball player Campbell Schrank, who earned 49% of the votes, beating Stillman Valley girls basketball player Mya Janssen.

The full results are here.

Christian Cummings, Rockford Christian basketball

Cummings helped cap off Rockford Christian's 4-0 start to the season by scoring 24 points during a 74-56 win over Sterling Newman on Saturday. The sophomore drained two of his three 3-pointers.

Gage Dunker, Lena-Winslow football

Dunker, a junior fullback, plowed forward for 120 yards and three touchdowns as Le-Win stomped on Camp Point Central 30-8 for the Class 1A state football title on Friday. Dunker also had a key interception in the game.

Henry Engel, Lena-Winslow football

Engel, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior lineman, was instrumental on both offense and defense as Le-Win snagged its third straight state title in football on Friday. Engel and the Panthers line were dominant on both sides of the ball in the title game.

Grant Gensler, Rochelle wrestling

The sophomore Gensler was the lone Hubs wrestler to earn a pair of pins as Rochelle went 2-0 in its opening dual meet last week, knocking off Burlington Central and state-ranked Dixon.

Walt Hill, Jr., Lutheran basketball

Hill drained eight 3-pointers in the first half of Lutheran's season-opening win over Freeport last week and went on to score 33 points in the Boylan Thanksgiving Tournament game, which was just the beginning for the Crusaders' senior leader. He had four 3s in the first quarter and went on to score 34 points in Lutheran's 92-76 win over St. Charles North later in the tourney, had four 3s and scored 21 points in another tourney win over Chicago Marshall, and scored 22 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, during the Crusaders' 74-70 loss to Boylan on Friday. Lutheran went 3-1 in the tourney.

Cooper Hoffman, Pecatonica basketball

Hoffman helped Pec get off to a 1-0 start with a 58-45 win over Winnebago on Saturday when he kicked things off by draining 6 of 10 shots, and his lone 3-pointer, while scoring 16 points. Hoffman also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the opener.

Ava Kultgen, Byron basketball

Kultgen scored her 1,000th point last Tuesday during a 16-point game, and she had a season-high 21 points in Byron's 57-36 win over Aquin the next day. Kultgen averaged 16 points and seven rebounds and earned a spot on the all-tournament team as Byron rode the momentum and got off to a 5-0 start to the season by winning the Dakota Thanksgiving Tournament.

Randy Johnson, Jefferson basketball

Johnson scored 82 points in four games for Jefferson, which went 1-3 in the 205 Tip-off Classic last week.

Antonio Lewis, East basketball

Lewis scored a tournament-high 90 points in five games as East went 2-3 in the tip-off classic tourney. That included 17 points in a last-second 65-64 loss to tournament champions East St. Louis on Saturday, a game East led by 16 points in the first half.

Cole Warren, Hononegah basketball

Warren had 20 points and three steals in a 59-48 victory over Crystal Lake Central last week. Hononegah is off to a 1-3 start to the season.

