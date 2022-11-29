Stroll on State crowds approach pre-pandemic levels as sense of normalcy returns

ROCKFORD — Sunny skies and mild temperatures helped the 10th annual Stroll on State attract what may have been the event’s largest crowd in four years.

Attendance estimates won’t be available for another week or so, but Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau president and CEO John Groh said Saturday’s crowds were the biggest since 2018’s record Stroll on State turnout of 87,500 people.

“I don’t know if we’re back to the 2018 level, but I think we were at or above last year’s number, which was 62,500 people” Groh said.

The city’s annual holiday season kickoff, which took place from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, featured horse and wagon rides, ice skating at the BMO Center, fireworks and the Dasher Dance 5k run/walk.

The most popular attraction, according to Groh, was the annual parade.

“The route was packed along State Street from Main Street all the way up to Third Street,” he said. “People were spilling into the streets with kids trying to get candy. I would say attendance was close to if not more than prior year parades.”

There was also a new wrinkle to the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday evening.

The tree is located at Main and Elm streets whereas in 2021, Stroll on State had three Christmas tree lightings at separate locations and times. In prior years, the city Christmas tree was located at West State and Wyman streets.

“People love where the tree is and being able to walk up the steps of the BMO and into the parking garage across the street,” Groh said. “That made the whole tree lighting ceremony more intimate and together.”

Not even Saturday evening’s power outage on the east side of the river downtown put a damper on the festivities.

According to ComEd, a single mylar balloon made contact with a power line near Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens.

Power was restored in about an hour and fifteen minutes.

“I feel most badly for the businesses that closed for the entire night or temporarily because that might have impacted their sales,” Groh said. “Some, like Rockford Art Deli, were able to pivot quickly and they started doing cash transactions and tracked things manually. The outdoor vendors mostly run-on generators, so they were able to keep going."

Groh credits hundreds of volunteers who donated their time and talent to making Stroll on State a success.

He added there was a feeling of normalcy associated with Saturday’s event.

The 2019 Stroll on State ended early because of rain, the 2020 Stroll was held virtually due to COVID-19 and Groh said last year’s event was still in pandemic recovery mode.

“Ultimately, we started this to bring the community together, and I’m happy to get feedback that people had a good time and enjoyed being together with family and friends,” he said. “It felt good to be back together again."

