Bloomington, IN

Now is the time to help: Volunteer with Opportunity House, hospice and other agencies

By Special to the H-T
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

Holiday helpers at Opportunity House

The Opportunity House is experiencing its busiest time of year with many shoppers and lots of inventory. However, they are experiencing a shortage of volunteers and need people to assist with bagging purchases, stocking shelves, tagging items and cashiering or tidying inventory. Training is provided, and shifts are flexible, running between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (depending on the volunteer role). Learn more and sign-up today at https://tinyurl.com/holiday-helpers. Contact the Opportunity House at 812-336-2443, or ophouse68@gmail.com for additional information.

ViaQuest Hospice volunteers needed

Whether it's reading a book, playing music, doing a puzzle, running errands or just being a basic companion, volunteering for ViaQuest Hospice is a fulfilling opportunity for both patient and volunteer. Volunteers can create their own flexible schedule or even volunteer from home by doing things such as sewing memory bears, or making blankets. Some areas served by ViaQuest are Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Knox, Davies, Martin and Lawrence counties. To sign-up visit https://tinyurl.com/hospice-volunteer. For more information, contact Priscilla Bladen at priscilla.bladen@viaquestinc.com.

Fill the gap

Volunteer short-term during Indiana University and MCCSC's vacation breaks when IU and community members are on vacation! Volunteering during winter, spring, and summer breaks is a HUGE help to agencies that utilize volunteers to maintain their services year-round. You can volunteer for a short-term opportunity or make a longer commitment. Find opportunities for holiday needs at https://tinyurl.com/fill-the-gap-volunteer or email Michelle Moss at getconnected@bloomington.in.gov for more information.

Community Wish List Spotlight

BVN Holiday Wish List

As we enter the holiday season, the Bloomington Volunteer Network (BVN) invites everyone to participate in giving to one of the organizations that make up the BVN Community Wish List. Wishes benefit outstanding programming and services that these vital organizations provide our communities.

To Participate:

  1. Find a BVN Wish List that interests you.
  2. Choose something from their list that you would like to donate.
  3. Make your donation during this Holiday Season.

Wish Lists: Visit https://tinyurl.com/holiday-wish-list to view wish list opportunities.

You can find current in-kind, material needs on the year-round Community Wish List at bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/communitywishlist.

The Herald-Times

