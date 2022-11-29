Circle Centre Mall to host free weekly live music

Circle Centre Mall's Dining Pavilion will host live, local musicians every Tuesday evening in partnership with Indianapolis nonprofit Musical Family Tree, the two organizations announced Monday.

The performances, located on the Dining Pavilion's third level, are free and open to all ages. Shows run from 5-7 p.m.

The program began a test run in October and will continue into 2023. Brandon Whyde will officially open up the series on Tuesday, followed by the Rob Dixon Trio on Dec. 6 and Adam Graahs on Dec. 20.

“We’re certainly grateful and excited to partner with Circle Centre Mall to bring local musicians to showcase their craft downtown” Musical Family Tree board member Bryan Robison said in a news release. “Whether guests are shopping, grabbing a bite to eat or simply passing through, Tuesday’s live music series is sure to brighten people’s evenings in the mall.”

