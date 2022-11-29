Read full article on original website
Related
Top strategist Ed Yardeni explains the biggest risks that could send the US economy into recession - and shares the 3 stock sectors he's most bullish on for 2023
In an interview with Insider, Ed Yardeni broke down his his 2023 outlook for the US economy and stock market. He put the odds of a soft landing next year at 60% and the odds of a hard landing at 40%. And by the end of 2023, Yardeni predicted the...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
techaiapp.com
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speak on the Economy and Monetary Policy
[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak Wednesday at the Brookings Institution. His comments will come as investors look for clues on future...
NBC Los Angeles
Tech Layoffs May Not Be a Bad Omen for U.S. Economy at Large
Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
Liz Truss’s ‘Spinal Tap approach’ to running Britain
Liz Truss took a “Spinal Tap approach” to government, demanding the volume was “turned up to 11”, her former chief speech writer has said.Asa Bennett said the former prime minister had arrived in Downing Street determined to put “rocket boosters” under the economy and that it was a matter of “bitter regret” that her efforts had failed.Ms Truss’s short-lived premiership ended in humiliation after her mini-budget led to chaos on financial markets forcing the Bank of England to take emergency action in to prevent pension funds collapsing.Mr Bennett said her determination to take “fast action” reflected her willingness to “push...
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report says
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times Moscow has quietly added tankers this year and comes as Europe imposes a price cap on Russian oil.
I'm a New Zealand local who explored my grocery store's 'American' section. Here's what it's actually like.
The American shelves, which were included in the larger international aisle, were sparse but had candy, processed foods, and soft drinks.
NBC Los Angeles
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
NBC Los Angeles
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
NBC Los Angeles
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
Comments / 0