techaiapp.com

While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News

While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
NBC Los Angeles

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speak on the Economy and Monetary Policy

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to speak Wednesday at the Brookings Institution. His comments will come as investors look for clues on future...
NBC Los Angeles

Tech Layoffs May Not Be a Bad Omen for U.S. Economy at Large

Major tech firms like Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced layoffs in recent weeks. Data suggests the pain hasn't spread to the U.S. labor market more broadly, according to economists. However, things could change as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates and pump the economic brakes. A...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s ‘Spinal Tap approach’ to running Britain

Liz Truss took a “Spinal Tap approach” to government, demanding the volume was “turned up to 11”, her former chief speech writer has said.Asa Bennett said the former prime minister had arrived in Downing Street determined to put “rocket boosters” under the economy and that it was a matter of “bitter regret” that her efforts had failed.Ms Truss’s short-lived premiership ended in humiliation after her mini-budget led to chaos on financial markets forcing the Bank of England to take emergency action in to prevent pension funds collapsing.Mr Bennett said her determination to take “fast action” reflected her willingness to “push...
NBC Los Angeles

Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'

Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
NBC Los Angeles

Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...

