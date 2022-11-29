ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childers to lease space in downtown Peoria building for catered events

By Alex Dalton, Journal Star
 4 days ago

PEORIA — The Peoria City Council approved a lease agreement with Childers Eatery that will allow the local restaurant chain to use part of downtown Peoria's Gateway Building for banquets and other catered events.

Childers Eatery will undertake significant renovations of the space, located on the building's third floor. Councilman Timothy Riggenbach praised the agreement, highlighting past challenges the city has had with fully utilizing the Gateway Building .

"This is an exciting thing to have come before us," he said at the City Council meeting Nov. 22. "I think we've all seen the Gateway Building as a blessing and a curse at so many levels and so many different ways."

The City Council was unanimous in its support of the deal.

Constructed in 1997 , the building cost around $2.5 million.

From the archives: Peoria's Gateway Building is a gem that could use a little more polish

Childers Eatery, which has three locations in Peoria and one in East Peoria, will pay the city 8% of monthly gross sales from the banquet space or a minimum of $2,500 per month.

The five-year lease includes a clause stating that the restaurant and city will revisit terms of the lease in the event that the Gateway Building is chosen as a station site for Peoria's proposed passenger rail line to Chicago . The building is one of three possible sites proposed in downtown Peoria.

More: Gateway Building fountain in Peoria needs major repairs. When will the water flow again?

If challenges arising from the railway project result in the restaurant declining to renew its lease, the city has agreed to reimburse its tenant for a share of renovation costs.

Journal Star

Journal Star

