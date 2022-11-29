Read full article on original website
The future of vaping depends on how regulators act now
Within the past decade, e-cigarette companies created a brand new market and a new generation of young people addicted to nicotine. More than 14% of high schoolers say they currently vape. Some states, most recently California, are banning flavored tobacco products that are popular among kids, including e-cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration also recently removed some vaping products from the market. NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports the future of vaping will depend on what regulations come next.
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Medical bills remain inaccessible for many visually impaired Americans
A Missouri man who is deaf and blind said a medical bill he didn't know existed was sent to debt collections, triggering an 11% rise in his home insurance premiums. In a different case, from California, an insurer has suspended a blind woman's coverage every year since 2010 after mailing printed "verification of benefits" forms to her home that she cannot read, she said. The problems continued even after she got a lawyer involved.
An experimental drug appears to slow memory loss in people with early Alzheimer's
In a large new study, an experimental Alzheimer's drug appeared to slow down the deadly disease. But as NPR's Jon Hamilton reports, the drug is not a cure and it carries some risks. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: The study's results were presented Tuesday at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting...
Some rail workers say Biden "turned his back on us" in deal to avert rail strike
Matthew Weaver was excited earlier this week — even optimistic — as he and a coworker hung drywall at a rail yard in Lordstown, Ohio. The House of Representatives had just voted on a resolution to give freight rail workers seven days of paid sick leave — something Weaver's union had been fighting for in recent months.
Study: Alzheimer's drug shows modest success slowing declines in memory, thinking
An experimental drug that removes a substance called amyloid from the brain appears to slow down Alzheimer's disease. The drug, called lecanemab, reduced the rate of cognitive decline by 27% in a study of nearly 1,800 people in the early stages of Alzheimer's, scientists reported at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease meeting in San Francisco.
With one dose, new drug may cure sleeping sickness. Could it also wipe it out?
In 2004, when physician Dr. Wilfried Mutombo began treating patients diagnosed with sleeping sickness, the available treatments were themselves horrific and sometimes deadly. "The widely available treatment then was an arsenic-based drug, and it was toxic. It could kill up to 5% of patients," he says. "I lost two of my patients. They were young, and that was a very bad experience.
Encore: Infusions of antibodies used to treat COVID are being phased out
As new COVID variants rise in the U.S., antibodies are getting wiped off the list of treatments. NPR's Pien Huang explains why these infusion treatments didn't last and how scientists are searching for a new generation of antibodies that might. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Over the pandemic, more than 3 million...
Is China's 'zero COVID' policy even possible with omicron and its subvariants?
What does the world's most populous nation do now that its COVID policies are under stress? China has kept the number of COVID cases exceptionally low. In fact, its policy is called zero-COVID. The trouble is that cases are now well above zero, and protests are spreading against COVID restrictions. Many, many lives are at stake, not to mention one of the world's most important economies. So let's talk through the science with NPR global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Good morning.
The disease formerly known as monkeypox has a new name
The disease monkeypox is getting a new name. It's now mpox - an echo of the original but less stigmatizing, according to advocates who've been calling for the name change. NPR's Pien Huang reports. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Monkeypox is a disease that was first seen in research monkeys in 1958....
What we know about the deadliest U.S. bird flu outbreak in history
The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million animals. The culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It has ravaged farm flocks and chicken yards in 46 states since February, when the first cases were reported in commercial flocks.
Why China's 'zero COVID' policy is finally faltering
For nearly three years now, China has had incredible success at keeping its number of COVID deaths relatively low. So far, the county has recorded only about 6,000 deaths among 1.4 billion people. By comparison, the U.S. has recorded more than a million deaths in a population of only 330 million.
