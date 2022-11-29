ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

One dead as car splits in two during Youngstown crash

Police say one of two people hospitalized has died following a violent crash on Youngstown's West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a Cadillac. Police say the car struck a pole...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of hitting neighbor with brick

A Warren man is in jail, accused of slamming his neighbor with a brick. Carlos Garcia-Mata, 24, has been in the Trumbull County Jail since his arrest Wednesday on a charge of felonious assault. According to a police report, the 43-year-old resident of an apartment on Harvard Drive SE told...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana Co. sheriff identifies homicide victim found Monday

The Columbiana Co. Sheriffs Department and Ohio BCI updated the investigation into a homicide at state Route 45 near state Route 11 southbound after a body was discovered at 6:27 am. Monday. According to Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McClaughlin, the homicide victim has been identified as Christina Atkinson, a 28-year-old...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

