Four-year-old dies in Lincoln-Lemington shooting
A 4-year-old who was shot along with a woman Thursday evening has died. Pittsburgh Police confirm the child was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
Grand jury to hear case of fight that ended in killing in Youngstown
The man accused of killing another during a fight has now been indicted by a Grand Jury.
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
One dead as car splits in two during Youngstown crash
Police say one of two people hospitalized has died following a violent crash on Youngstown's West Side. Traffic investigators and fire rescue called to Mahoning and Matta Avenues at the CVS pharmacy Thursday night found at least one person trapped in a Cadillac. Police say the car struck a pole...
Suspect arrested asleep on ATV following manhunt in Trumbull County
A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an almost 24-hour search that included multiple police agencies and a helicopter.
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
Police arrest Youngstown woman accused of overdosing with kids in home
Trisha Alam, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on first-degree misdemeanor charges after she was found by Austintown police. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Second floor collapses in burning Youngstown home, body found inside
The Mahoning County Coroner is investigating after a body was discovered after Youngstown firefighters put out a fire at a South Side home. The discovery was made as fire crews were called to an address on Oklahoma Avenue off Erie Street at around 11 p.m. The entire second floor had...
Car hits tree after driver leads Youngstown police on chase: reports
Stephen Hogan, 53, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Man accused of assaulting fast-food manager arrested in Youngstown
A man wanted for assaulting the manager of a fast food restaurant because he claimed he waited too long for his food was arrested Wednesday on two warrants.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
A warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a man’s murder in Akron.
Police take to sewer to find suspected drugs during Niles raid
Investigators took to the sewer to recover suspected narcotics in Niles.
Reports: Youngstown police find gun in car driving erratically on East Side
Rubel Sanchez, 20, of Youngstown, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Warren man accused of hitting neighbor with brick
A Warren man is in jail, accused of slamming his neighbor with a brick. Carlos Garcia-Mata, 24, has been in the Trumbull County Jail since his arrest Wednesday on a charge of felonious assault. According to a police report, the 43-year-old resident of an apartment on Harvard Drive SE told...
Finding Amy Hambrick: Officers inform the public
In Part 4 of our series, police announce the identification to the public through a news conference.
Police: Argument preceded South Side shooting
Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the man was found just before midnight in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of West LaClede Avenue.
Youngstown Police arrest two in separate chases
Police Tuesday and early Wednesday arrested two people in two separate chases, finding a gun in one of the cars they were chasing.
Warren man accused of assaulting victim with brick
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Warrant issued for suspect accused of grabbing Howland hotel guest
Police have charged an Ashtabula County man who is accused of grabbing the buttocks of woman who was the guest of a hotel in Howland. One count of sexual imposition has been filed in Warren Municipal Court against 37-year-old Daniel Gulliams of Windsor, Ohio. According to a police report, officers...
Columbiana Co. sheriff identifies homicide victim found Monday
The Columbiana Co. Sheriffs Department and Ohio BCI updated the investigation into a homicide at state Route 45 near state Route 11 southbound after a body was discovered at 6:27 am. Monday. According to Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McClaughlin, the homicide victim has been identified as Christina Atkinson, a 28-year-old...
