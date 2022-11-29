ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

11 Hudson Valley restaurants that will impress your out-of-town guests

By Heather Clark, Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago
If you're hosting any of the holidays this year, perhaps for the first time in a number of years, you'll want to impress your guests with a meal or two.

There's no shortage of fun and interesting places to take your out-of-town guests. Whether it's a fun atmosphere (tiki bars anyone?) or one with more low-key vibes, great for catching up, you'll find something you're looking for in one of these new spots in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.

The Academy, Poughkeepsie

There are lots of options within the "community hub" that is The Academy. The project includes a food hall, beer retail space, a café-grill combo, sit-down American bistro restaurant, fresh produce market and more, non-food related spaces. For semi-formal affairs, the 75-seat Academy Kitchen serves up appetizers, including fried calamari and guanciale flatbreads, as well as salads, and entrees like steaks, mussels, and cauliflower steak. The restaurant also serves brunch.

For more casual outings, there are the three food stalls: East-West, serving up Asian cuisine including stir fry, dumplings, bao and ramen; Valley Greens, where customers will find salads, juices and grain bowls; and Smoke 33, a barbecue stall featuring smoked meats with house-made sauces, rubs and more.

Also at the food hall is The Cafe + Grill offering breakfast and lunch in the way of breakfast sandwiches, paninis, pastries, coffee, burger and more. As for drinks, there's Hudson Hopworks, a retail space dedicated to mostly New York-brewed beers, and the bar, which divides the food hall from The Kitchen.

Go: 33 Academy St., Poughkeepsie; info@TheAcademyHVNY.com; theacademyhvny.com.

Bone Yard Cantina, Warwick

With its Day of the Dead-themed décor, this Mexican tapas restaurant features a colorful atmosphere with mostly light bites, including nachos, house-made tortilla chips with guacamole, mango salsa, and more, enchiladas, street tacos and empanadas. They also have a Sunday brunch. For cocktails, the Bone Yard offers a variety of frozen or on the rocks margarita flavors, sangrias and cocktails, as well as dessert cocktails.

Go: 17 Main St., Warwick; 845-544-1386; boneyardwarwick@gmail.com; boneyardcantina.com.

Homes for the holidays:Tour one of these festively decorated mansions

Turkey trots:Turkey trots: 10 easy hikes to walk off that Thanksgiving dinner

Beast: A DBC Joint, Fishkill

Created by the owners of The Dutchess Biercafe, Beast brings barbecue favorites to Fishkill's Main Street, from staples such as pulled pork and smoked chicken wings to brisket, pernil and more. On the brunch menu, there's pancakes, waffles and sausage gravy and biscuits. Or try a cocktail with an 80s-inspired name, like "Revenge of the Nerds" and "Woo! Tang."

Go: 1064 Main St., Fishkill; beastfishkill@gmail.com; facebook.com/beastfishkill.

Cherries, Stone Ridge

It's never too cold for ice cream, and at Cherries, which recently reopened under new management, customers will find plenty of farm-fresh ice cream as well as burgers, fries, sandwiches and more. Some of the ice cream flavors including peanut butter cup, cookies and cream, lavender honey blueberry, and more.

Go: 4166 US Route 209; Stone Ridge; 845-377-1153; cherriesicecream.com.

Edgewood Restaurant and Bar, Kingston

The latest restaurant to open at Hutton Brickyards offers a seasonally changing menu with locally sourced produce, meat and fish served with pub flare. Edgewood Restaurant and Bar currently has an autumnal menu featuring appetizers like grilled artichoke dip or deviled eggs, soups, salads and entrees from French onion soup to a braised beef short ribs.

Go: Hutton Brickyards, 200 North St., Kingston; 845-444-5231; huttonbrickyards.com/edgewood-restaurant-bar.

Goodnight Kenny, Poughkeepsie

This recently opened bar along Academy Street in Poughkeepsie is steeped in history, with Eleanor Roosevelt rumored to have stopped by for a drink back in the day. Owned by veteran bartender Davina Thomasula and bar entrepreneur Megan Giometti, the neighborhood spot serves up classic cocktails with a twist. Goodnight Kenny's take on a Bee's Knees cocktail, for instance, uses chili-infused Mike's Hot Honey in place of regular honey. Or the Dirty Pickle Martini: a mix of vodka and pickle juice. Goodnight Kenny also serves up classics like the Old Fashioned and Paper Plane as well as beer, wine and "wiggles," a.k.a. Jell-O shots. The bar offers pretzels and TV dinners, but patrons are welcome to bring in food from neighboring restaurants.

Go: 27 Academy St., Poughkeepsie; goodnightkenny.com.

The Jet Set Tiki Bar and Restaurant, Newburgh

You'll leave the wintry world behind when walking into The Jet Set. It's filled with tropical flowers as well as a bamboo ceiling and vintage tiki art, and tropical bird and tiki statues. The menu features shareable appetizers including smoky cauliflower doused in Korean barbecue sauce, sliders, or edamame dumplings in ginger-soy dipping sauce. For entrees, there are "From the Wok" options like wok fried Brussels sprouts, or "Golden Medal Fried Rice" which can be topped with vegetables, shrimp or chicken. There are no shortage of tropical drinks from classic cocktails like Mai Tais and Zombies, there's also punches like the "Sneaky Tiki" a rum-based drink with pineapple, guava, passion fruit, vanilla and lime, which can be served for one person or up to 10 people.

Go: 50 Front St., Newburgh; 845-563-0941; tiki@jetsettiki.com jetsettiki.com.

Lady, Montgomery

With a French-Mediterranean inspired cuisine and Manhattan-esque atmosphere, Lady has a mixed menu with elevated pub favorites as well as entrees customers would expect from a New York City restaurant. There's a lamb burger atop a brioche bun, garlic aioli and shallot or the "Kung Pow Cauliflower" a beer battered cauliflower in a spicy-sweet sauce, or a "Hudson Valley Duck Breast A L'Orange," or the truffle mac and cheese.

Go: 91 Clinton St., Montgomery; 845-769-7724; ladyofmontgomery@gmail.com; ladyofmontgomery.com.

Mercat by 1915, Poughkeepsie

With so many people visiting, you're going to need coffee and Mercat by 1915 has got you covered. Aside from coffee, lattes and other coffee or espresso drinks, the café and market also offers up breakfast bites, like croissants and buns, as well as lunch items, like soups and sandwiches. The market side of Mercat by 1915 offers an ever-changing variety of food, pet and miscellaneous products. More into wine? The 1915 Wine Cellar is right downstairs.

Go: 40 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie; facebook.com/mercatby1915.

Next to 14, Warwick

For fans of ramen, Next to 14 in Warwick serves up only ramen and drinks. On their fall and winter menu, each ramen is served with a soft boiled egg, scallions, leeks, garlic and nori. There's miso, chicken, pork and more. For drinks, there's cocktails like "The Kyoto," made with vodka, St. Germain, yuzu and fresh lychee syrup, or non-alcoholic tea drinks like the "Osaka Dream" with a Jasmine tea-base with mango, pineapple and coconut cream. Next to 14 also serves sake, wine and beer.

Go: 12 Railroad Ave., Warwick; 845-544-1298; nextto14.com.

Oda Restaurant & BarVino Bar and Lounge, Wappingers Falls

The successor to Hudson's Ribs & Fish, Oda Restaurant offers a menu of new American cuisine. The lunch and dinner spot has appetizers including oysters, beef carpaccio and pork belly as well as pastas and entrees like the red wine braised beef short rip or seafood brodotto in a shrimp, clam and mussels ragu.

Looking for a wine bar experience? Attached to Oda Restaurant is BarVino Wine Bar with a light bites menu and large wine list.

Go: 1099 U.S. 9, Fishkill; 845-297-5002; odafishkill@gmail.com; facebook.com/odarestaurant2022; oda-restaurant.com.

Heather Clark cover food and dining for the Mid Hudson Valley for the Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. Contact her at hclark@gannett.com.

