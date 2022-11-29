ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville Mall at 90% store occupancy after $62M sale and new ownership

By Sarah Honosky, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago
ASHEVILLE - Property records indicate that the Asheville Mall is under new management after it sold for $62.15 million in August, now one of 65 malls owned by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group.

"Right now, the mall is thriving," General Manager Sam Cerniglia told the Citizen Times earlier in November. Under new ownership, he said the mall is "moving in the right direction."

Former parent company, CBL Properties, filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Though the Black Fridays of yore may be long gone as more sales move online, Asheville Mall anchor stores were still seeing lines of 100 people and more ahead of opening, according to Cerniglia, signaling a push back toward pre-COVID numbers.

Asheville Mall is a sprawling, nearly 50-acre property, though the neighboring old Sears property is owned by a separate company, as are the mall's anchor stores, Dillard's, Belk and J.C. Penney.

Located on South Tunnel Road in East Asheville, Cerniglia said the mall is nearly back to pre-COVID occupancy, with 90% of its 112 retail and kiosk spaces occupied. Before the pandemic, it sat at about 94% occupancy, which dropped to 82% after the onset of COVID.

Answer Man: What's up with Innsbruck Mall? Any plans for old Sears site?

Cerniglia also indicated the mall is nearly back to pre-COVID sales numbers, but said those amounts are not made public.

Though numbers will not be final until mid-December, he estimates the mall saw about 42,000 visitors on Black Friday, equal to or slightly more than the year prior. Before 2020, Black Friday visitation was about 60,000 people.

Cerniglia said Kohan's takeover began Aug. 19. Future development could be on the horizon, he said, as the Sears building has also changed hands — sold by Seritage SRC Finance LLC in December 2021 for $8.5 million to Madison Capital Group, located in Charlotte, NC.

Seritage formerly had plans to develop the property into a six-story apartment building, five one-story retail buildings, and a movie theater, a $45 million proposal, but those plans expired in 2020.

According to city spokesperson Kim Miller, as of Nov. 28, no new redevelopment plans have been submitted for the former Sears site.

Mike Kohan, CEO of Kohan Retail Investment Group, was not available for comment Nov. 28.

Cerniglia said though it's more than three months into new ownership, the mall is still at least 90 days away from a full transition. Some infrastructure, such as information technologies, is now transferred and the website revamped, but there's more left to be done.

Changes under Kohan are not yet full realized, but Cerniglia said new ownership means Kohan's relationships and network of connections will likely bring in more stores.

Asheville Tourists owner: '2023 will be the last season if we don't do something'

In the last year, the mall has seen several new shops move in, including Boho Lady, Mr. Tea Asian Bistro and Papas Express.

Any development plans or revitalization may depend on Madison Capital Group's next steps, he says. No redevelopment plans have been submitted for Asheville Mall at this time. When plans take shape for the former Sears site, Cerniglia said Kohan "will determine what we want to do to refresh."

“There is still a lot that’s hanging out there, but it’s all going to be good for Asheville and the community,” Cerniglia said.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.

Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

