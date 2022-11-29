ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Trots: How long has Dutchess featured Thanksgiving races? Longer than most in U.S.

By Pete Colaizzo
Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago
What is the enduring lure of Thanksgiving Day road races?

A quick social media search of the hashtag "#turkeytrot2022" elicits hundreds − maybe thousands − of posts. They are usually from bundled up runners on a chilly Thursday morning, huffing and puffing through a road race − likely just hours before a big, family Thanksgiving feast.

After a 2020 Thanksgiving that was mostly “virtual,” racing and otherwise, 2021 was closer to normal and 2022 was definitely “back to normal” around here. The Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club’s Turkey Trot had more than 1,000 runners and walkers on a beautifully chilly morning out at Arlington High School.

To be exact, there were 1,046 finishers in the four races. The vast majority of them were in the 5-mile race (408 finishers) and the 2-miler (424 finishers), with an additional 169 children in the 1-miler and a hearty 45 runners in the Bob Rother Memorial 25-kilometer race.

Included in those 45 runners in the longest of the races (15.5 hilly miles through LaGrange and Pleasant Valley) was Brian Baker of Montgomery, who has completed the longest of the MHRRC Turkey Trot races every year since 1977.

Baker, 60, placed 14th overall in 2:10:50, an average of 8:25 per mile. His friend, Edward Fitzmaurice of Hyde Park, was the oldest finisher at 62, just a few steps behind in 2:10:59. There were seven runners in their 50s; the majority of the field was born before Baker started running this race!

Yes, this race is steeped in history, as noted in Gil Anderson’s remembrance of the 1982 race in last week’s column. But the local Turkey Trot goes back even deeper in history than those 40 years, and even more than Baker’s impressive streak.

More than 20 years ago, I buried my eyes deeply into the microfilm machine at the Poughkeepsie Journal, doing research on the history of the local Turkey Trot. I found an article that referred to the first Thanksgiving Day race at the YMCA in Poughkeepsie in 1908; in that story, there was a reference to a similar event “more than 40 years ago.”

This, of course, led me on a wild goose chase (turkey chase?) of 19th century editions of the newspaper in late November. My search for what would have been the oldest known Turkey Trot in the United States came up in vain. But alas, Thanksgiving Day races in Poughkeepsie have a history rivaled only be a few others − the oldest known continuous Turkey Trot is held each year in Buffalo.

However, if we are digging deep for a Thanksgiving Day running superlative, a recent Facebook post by the Ultrarunning History podcast makes us famous. In my decades-ago research − along with informal conversations with old runners and longtime Dutchess County residents − I discovered there was a 50-mile ultramarathon on Thanksgiving morning in Poughkeepsie, back in the 1960s.

The Ultrarunning History post dates local Turkey Trots back to 1911 − hey, we’re not going to quibble with their research, old is old! − and shines a light on the fact that running and Thanksgiving have gone hand in hand in these parts for a long time. Here’s the post, titled “Earliest Thanksgiving Day Ultra,” from the podcast’s Facebook group:

"In 1911, a YMCA Thanksgiving Day Road Race, began to be held in Poughkeepsie, New York. It was referred to as 'the first affair of this kind to be held in some time.' By 1943, the run became a true yearly event with a 2.5 and 5-mile race, becoming 5 and 10 miles in later years.

"In 1964, a 20K event was added that was sanctioned by the AAU as a national championship, attracting some of the best runners in America. Ted Corbitt ran it in 1965 and expressed interest for a ultra-distance event. In 1967 a 50-miler was added to the Thanksgiving event and was the AAU 50-mile National Championship.

"One of the runners was Tom Osler, of New Jersey, a math teacher at St. Joseph’s College in Philadelphia. On race day, Osler, age 27, took control of the 50-miler early and even led British champion John Tarrant 'the Ghost Runner.' The last 40 miles were run in a steady downpour of rain. Osler won with 5:52:33."

The post was accompanied by a photo from the 1967 Turkey Trot 50-miler. The race followed a course from downtown Poughkeepsie, up to Hyde Park and back, a 10-mile course repeated five times for the ultra distance. Downtown Poughkeepsie along Market Street was jammed with spectators.

Having walked through the front doors of that beautiful old Poughkeepsie Journal building thousands of times through the years, more than once I would glance down Civic Center Plaza and Market Street, and imagine and envision our downtown streets jammed with spectators, watching runners go by on Thanksgiving morning.

That downtown spectacle, centered around a 50-mile race, is a distant memory, relegated to old newspaper clippings and new social media posts − and maybe the minds of some very old local residents. But it’s nice to know that a version of that tradition, now centered nine miles to the east at Arlington High School, is still running strong, all these years later.

Holiday race returns

Speaking of local running traditions, it was great to receive the news that the MHRRC’s Pete Sanfilippo Holiday Run will be back after a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus. The 5-mile race through Wappingers Falls and New Hamburg will be held on Saturday.

The email announcing the race’s return describes it as a “timeless, classic event and perfect to close out your road racing year.” There will be the traditional, post-race party at the Knights of Columbus Hall in the Village of Wappingers Falls, with hot dogs and a cash bar.

Here is the registration link runsignup.com/Race/NY/WappingersFalls/PeteSanfilippo40thHolidayRunKids1Mile

Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club member Pete Colaizzo, the track coach at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, writes on running every week. He can be reached at runhed246@hotmail.com. For more club information, go to www.mhrrc.org

