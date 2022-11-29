ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

High school girls basketball: Mishawaka continues to believe, build

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DofEF_0jQrVeAq00

Mishawaka girls basketball coach Chadd Blasko has seen his team play well so far this season.

The third-year mentor knows that there is still plenty more in the tank for his squad too.

The Cavemen are off to a 6-2 start thanks to a three-game winning streak. Mishawaka continues to build under Blasko, a former baseball star for the Cavemen.

"We've played really well," said Blasko in a phone interview during a break for his team over the holiday. "That being said, the good thing is that we have not played to our full potential yet.

"We are winning games, but have not hit our full stride. We're still trying to get all of our pieces playing to their full capability together at the same time. That's what we are working towards."

Mishawaka has had some resurgence under Blasko's guidance. The Cavemen were 1-22 the season before he took over. They then went 6-15 his first season before posting a 14-11 mark a season ago for the program's first winning record in six years. Mishawaka also finished as sectional runner-up to end the 2021-22 campaign, losing 51-44 to Plymouth in the title game.

"From day one, I've tried to instill confidence in these girls and I still do that with them day in and day out," noted Blasko of his positive approach. "I've seen them believe and the expectations here change. Once you start winning and see it, the mindset changes.

"These girls expect to win now when they step out on the court. They are competing, having fun and know what it took to get here."

Power rankings:South Bend Washington continues run, but who's making a move behind them?

The Cavemen boast a sound defense, only allowing 36 points per game. They have a balanced offense, led by the trio of junior Asiah Shaffer and seniors Katie Baumgartner and Jadyn Handley. Shaffer averages about 11 points per game, while Baumgartner is at eight points and leads in rebounding at over nine per game. Handley tossed in 22 points, including hitting six treys, in a 48-24 win over South Bend Trinity last week.

Blasko, who also played hoops at MHS, gives his players all the credit for the success.

"I'm not surprised by what they have done because they have bought in to what we are trying to do here," Blasko stated. "It's also been about me buying into them too. That's a very important part of this. They know that I care about them. They have also learned how to compete."

"We had a great leader last year in Emma (Wendt). It's tough being a leader, but I'm trying to help our players learn to lead. They are doing it collectively right now. But we are putting more ownership on our seniors and on Asia."

Mishawaka, which returned four starters this season, has lost to Marian and Chesterton. The Cavemen, who have three seniors in Baumgartner, Handley and Leah Dawson, will begin Northern Lakes Conference play at NorthWood Dec. 9.

Blasko knows there is plenty of room for his veteran team to get better.

"Our offense still needs to improve," Blasko said. "We need to make sure we have good possessions and that means good passes. We also have to make sure that we do a good job rebounding because we do not have a lot of size. That's an area we have to focus in on too."

Mishawaka finished 3-4 in the NLC last season after going 1-6 in Blasko's first season.

"Northridge and Warsaw, just like every year, are the teams to beat in the NLC," said Blasko. "But I think that we can still improve in the NLC from last year. We just need everyone playing to their full capabilities for us."

Panthers pass test as Jones, Reynolds dominate

Washington faced its biggest test of the young season to date Saturday night.

The top-ranked Panthers aced it and showed again why they have to be the favorites to win the Class 4A state title.

Washington, led by the state's best backcourt in Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds, pulled away late to down No. 3 and defending 4A state champion Noblesville 77-56 in the Sneakers 4 Santa tournament at Brownsburg.

The Panthers, who blitzed the postseason field to win the 3A title last season, closed the game with a big run to hand the Millers their first loss of the season. Noblesville was within 56-47 with six minutes to play before the Panthers used a 15-2 run to put another win on ice. Washington, ranked No. 15 nationally by ESPN, moved to 7-0, while Noblesville is 6-1.

Seniors Jones and Reynolds were simply superb in the win. Purdue recruit Jones fired in 29 points, while Maryland bound Reynolds stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocked shots. The pair, two of four returning starters from a year ago, have to be absolute locks for the Indiana All-Star team and should be on the short list of Miss Basketball candidates across the state.

"Jones was amazing," said Washington coach Steve Reynolds Sunday via text. "She really let the game come to her. She executed the gameplan to a T.

"Amiyah stuffed the stat sheet and held Tippner (their best player) in check. We didn't have rhythm all night. We lost Mo (Monique Mitchell) to an injury in the second quarter and had foul trouble with Kira (Reynolds) playing limited minutes in the first half.

"Our bench, especially Ariyah Wells and Ayanna Nicholson, were huge. They really did their roles well for us."

Noblesville, which went 25-4 last season, was slated to return all of its players this season. Star senior guard Ashlynn Shade, a UConn recruit and the favorite to win Miss Basketball 2023, transferred to La Lumiere in LaPorte County during the offseason. Shade, ranked sixth nationally in the Class of 2023, averaged 21 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior.

Washington, which leads the NIC at 4-0, is slated to host Elkhart in a girl/boy varsity doubleheader Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. Elkhart is 3-0 on the girls' side of the NIC.

Conference standings

Northern Indiana Conference (through Saturday games)

Washington 7-0 (4-0), Elkhart 5-3 (3-0), Marian 6-1 (3-1), Adams 4-2 (3-1), Bremen 3-4 (3-1), Penn 4-2 (2-1), New Prairie 6-3 (2-2), Glenn 3-6 (2-2), Saint Joseph 1-5 (1-3), Clay 2-6 (0-4), Jimtown 1-6 (0-4), Riley 1-6 (0-4).

Northern Lakes Conference (through Saturday games)

Wawasee 4-3 (1-0), Mishawaka 6-2 (0-0), Northridge 6-2 (0-0), Warsaw 4-2 (0-0), Goshen 3-2 (0-0), NorthWood 2-2 (0-0), Plymouth 3-4 (0-0), Concord 2-6 (0-1).

Other area teams

Fairfield 7-1 (1-0 NECC), Triton 6-1 (0-0 HNAC), LaVille 4-2 (0-0 HNAC), Michigan City 1-5 (0-1 DAC), LaPorte 0-7 (0-1 DAC), South Central 5-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Former Washington standout Mila Reynolds returns home for matchup at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s at least one happy family in South Bend after the Notre Dame women’s basketball team lost to Maryland on a buzzer beater Thursday night. The Reynolds family from Washington High School was in full force at Purcell Pavilion to watch freshman Mila play for the visiting Terrapins. Her father Steve says they’ve tuned in for every one of her games so far this season, but this is the first time they were able to watch her play college ball in-person.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wsjmsports.com

Niles football to open new field against St. Joseph

The Niles football team was expecting to play their first game on their new artificial turf field against Dowagiac earlier this year, but delays in installation of the turf caused the Vikings to play their entire season on the road. But Niles now knows that another rival will be the team they get to play to open their new turf field. Niles will host former SMAC rival St. Joseph on August 25, 2023. Niles and St. Joe have played exactly 100 times with the Bears leading 65-33-2. The series was paused in 2020 when the Vikings left the SMAC and joined the BCS conference before joining the Wolverine a year later. St. Joseph allowed Niles to play two of their home games at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium this fall because of the delays.
NILES, MI
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Notre Dame

Matchup: Syracuse (3-4) at Notre Dame (6-1) Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, IN) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 3rd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +6.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolled through Michiana overnight, and it was a sight to see!. The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend early Friday morning before heading to Illinois. The train is decked out with tons of lights...
MICHIANA, MI
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: Playoff expands to 12 teams

Notre Dame football must be locked in with the college football playoffs expanding to 12 teams in a couple of years. The coaching staff must ensure they’re dominating while recruiting to continue to rack up the top 5 classes as the seasons progress. What they did while Brian Kelly was at the helm seemed like enough to get the job done but wasn’t always enough to push them across the finish line. With coach Freeman and company, the Irish have the 3rd best class in 2023 and the 2nd best class in 2024. Of course, a lot can change between now and signing on the dotted line, but the recruiting efforts are certainly there.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal

It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne. Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over Read more... The post Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Progress of Mishawaka's Ironworks ice skating rink on track

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Wednesday’s frigid temperatures had some people wanting to stay inside and hide under the covers, but for others, it was the perfect day for something like ice skating! For Mishawaka residents, the wait is almost over for the grand opening of the brand-new Ironworks ice skating rink.
MISHAWAKA, IN
kentuckytoday.com

TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Reported shooting leads to SWAT-involved standoff in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault and possible shooting, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers found an injured female upon arriving at the Lafayette Falls Subdivision. She was transported to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Medical Director Named At Goshen Center For Cancer Care

GOSHEN — Urs von Holzen, MD, MBA, FACS, has been appointed medical director at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He oversees quality performance standards and guides strategic planning, growth and development for the cancer center. “We are grateful for the willingness and vision of von Holzen to take on...
GOSHEN, IN
pmq.com

Cook’s Pizza: How a Teenage Dream Lasted 50-Plus Years

Cook’s Pizza, located in Wakarusa, Indiana, started small in 1971 and remains a seven-table eatery, but it’s become deeply embedded in the community. Co-owner Stan Cook says the family-run restaurant has hired three generations of kids to learn the value of hard work. By Tracy Morin. Brothers Stan...
WAKARUSA, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy