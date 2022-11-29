Read full article on original website
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space’s ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005490/en/ Christopher Thein, CEO of EOI Space (left) and Hidenori Chihara, Executive Vice President of NTT DATA. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005117/en/ Bill Catania and Lisa Catania (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aerobotix and FerRobotics, two leading robotics companies based in the U.S. and Austria respectively, today officially announced they have partnered on a new solution in response to aerospace industry demand for an automated tool for precision masking tape application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005373/en/ The new Active Taping Kit (ATK) from Aerobotix and FerRobotics. (Photo: Business Wire)
