Beijing and other cities in China end required COVID-19 tests for public transit
The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes follows protests across China by residents frustrated by the rigid enforcement of anti-virus restrictions.
China's lockdown protests and rising COVID leave Xi Jinping with '2 bad options'
When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a social media post forwarded countless times quoted a former Chinese leader saying, "the people should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs." That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Whether the...
China's ex-leader Jiang Zemin, an influential reformer, has died at 96
Former Chinese leader and general secretary of the country's ruling Communist Party Jiang Zemin died at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua announced Wednesday. The cause of death was leukemia and multiple organ failure. Jiang was a divisive and colorful figure at the forefront of political life for...
Is China's 'zero COVID' policy even possible with omicron and its subvariants?
What does the world's most populous nation do now that its COVID policies are under stress? China has kept the number of COVID cases exceptionally low. In fact, its policy is called zero-COVID. The trouble is that cases are now well above zero, and protests are spreading against COVID restrictions. Many, many lives are at stake, not to mention one of the world's most important economies. So let's talk through the science with NPR global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Good morning.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Why China's 'zero COVID' policy is finally faltering
For nearly three years now, China has had incredible success at keeping its number of COVID deaths relatively low. So far, the county has recorded only about 6,000 deaths among 1.4 billion people. By comparison, the U.S. has recorded more than a million deaths in a population of only 330 million.
Biden and Macron will hold a joint press conference as part of a state visit
President Biden will host a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron on Thursday as a part of the French president's three-day state visit. The joint press conference is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET. Watch it live:. Traditionally leaders have answered two questions each at joint press conferences; topics...
An Israeli director sparks outrage in India over a film about Hindu persecution
MUMBAI, India — Scandal has engulfed one of India's most prestigious film festivals over a Bollywood box office hit, an Israeli director's take on it — and accusations of pro- and anti-Hindu bias that are shaking Indian-Israeli relations. It's all unfolded at the International Film Festival of India,...
Some clothing choices have caused a stir at the World Cup
Qatar warned about clothing restrictions for this year's World Cup, and fans are finding out that officials weren't bluffing about cracking down. FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct for this year's event, put into effect in July, prohibits fans from bringing in tools or weapons, as well as flags or other materials that are deemed political or discriminatory. It also advises that any helmet or mask that covers the face, besides a medical mask and/or national and religious headwear, is not permitted.
What we know about the deadliest U.S. bird flu outbreak in history
The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million animals. The culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It has ravaged farm flocks and chicken yards in 46 states since February, when the first cases were reported in commercial flocks.
It's knockout time at the World Cup for the U.S. and Netherlands — only one moves on
DOHA, Qatar — When the U.S. men's national soccer team plays the Netherlands Saturday at the World Cup in Qatar, you would assume the pressure on both teams will be sky high. Because, this is it, right? The knockout stage, where ties are a thing of the past and...
The secret’s out: Pentagon unveils its newest stealth bomber
The B-21 Raider is expected to start flying next year.
Quantum computing could lead to advances — but also national security threats
U.S. national security officials are busy with everything from Russia's war in Ukraine to China's pervasive surveillance state. They also have to worry about threats that technically don't even exist yet, things like quantum computers. NPR's cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin has our story. JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: Quantum computing might sound...
Encore: Infusions of antibodies used to treat COVID are being phased out
As new COVID variants rise in the U.S., antibodies are getting wiped off the list of treatments. NPR's Pien Huang explains why these infusion treatments didn't last and how scientists are searching for a new generation of antibodies that might. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Over the pandemic, more than 3 million...
The disease formerly known as monkeypox has a new name
The disease monkeypox is getting a new name. It's now mpox - an echo of the original but less stigmatizing, according to advocates who've been calling for the name change. NPR's Pien Huang reports. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Monkeypox is a disease that was first seen in research monkeys in 1958....
