KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

China's ex-leader Jiang Zemin, an influential reformer, has died at 96

Former Chinese leader and general secretary of the country's ruling Communist Party Jiang Zemin died at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua announced Wednesday. The cause of death was leukemia and multiple organ failure. Jiang was a divisive and colorful figure at the forefront of political life for...
KVCR NEWS

Is China's 'zero COVID' policy even possible with omicron and its subvariants?

What does the world's most populous nation do now that its COVID policies are under stress? China has kept the number of COVID cases exceptionally low. In fact, its policy is called zero-COVID. The trouble is that cases are now well above zero, and protests are spreading against COVID restrictions. Many, many lives are at stake, not to mention one of the world's most important economies. So let's talk through the science with NPR global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff. Good morning.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
KVCR NEWS

Why China's 'zero COVID' policy is finally faltering

For nearly three years now, China has had incredible success at keeping its number of COVID deaths relatively low. So far, the county has recorded only about 6,000 deaths among 1.4 billion people. By comparison, the U.S. has recorded more than a million deaths in a population of only 330 million.
KVCR NEWS

Some clothing choices have caused a stir at the World Cup

Qatar warned about clothing restrictions for this year's World Cup, and fans are finding out that officials weren't bluffing about cracking down. FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct for this year's event, put into effect in July, prohibits fans from bringing in tools or weapons, as well as flags or other materials that are deemed political or discriminatory. It also advises that any helmet or mask that covers the face, besides a medical mask and/or national and religious headwear, is not permitted.
KVCR NEWS

What we know about the deadliest U.S. bird flu outbreak in history

The U.S. is enduring an unprecedented poultry health disaster, with a highly contagious bird flu virus triggering the deaths of some 52.7 million animals. The culprit is highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. It has ravaged farm flocks and chicken yards in 46 states since February, when the first cases were reported in commercial flocks.
COLORADO STATE
KVCR NEWS

Quantum computing could lead to advances — but also national security threats

U.S. national security officials are busy with everything from Russia's war in Ukraine to China's pervasive surveillance state. They also have to worry about threats that technically don't even exist yet, things like quantum computers. NPR's cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin has our story. JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: Quantum computing might sound...
KVCR NEWS

Encore: Infusions of antibodies used to treat COVID are being phased out

As new COVID variants rise in the U.S., antibodies are getting wiped off the list of treatments. NPR's Pien Huang explains why these infusion treatments didn't last and how scientists are searching for a new generation of antibodies that might. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Over the pandemic, more than 3 million...
KVCR NEWS

The disease formerly known as monkeypox has a new name

The disease monkeypox is getting a new name. It's now mpox - an echo of the original but less stigmatizing, according to advocates who've been calling for the name change. NPR's Pien Huang reports. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Monkeypox is a disease that was first seen in research monkeys in 1958....
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

