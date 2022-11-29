Over 30 Pittsburgh organizations receive nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence Grants

Over 30 Pittsburgh organizations received nearly $1 million in Stop the Violence Grants, according to city officials.

Organizations could get funding for a variety of community initiatives, ranging from academic supports and sport programs to family-strengthening activities and mental health counseling for high-risk individuals.

“These grants are valuable for the city of Pittsburgh because this is the first time in our governmental history that the Mayor’s Office and City Council have provided this opportunity to include our community partners to help stop the violence,” Assistant Public Safety Director David Jones said.

Much of the city’s Stop the Violence Fund is distributed in grants to community organizations. It also funds some internal initiatives in city government, like the Office of Community Health and Safety.

“I hope that we help them to build capacity, to help them to be better partners, to increase collaboration, to help our youth become great citizens, to provide assistance to anyone at risk who needs help and to reduce violence in our city,” Jones said of the grant recipients.

The North Side Partnership Project received a $15,000 Stop the Violence Grant. The money will help their organization’s goals “to bring the neighborhood together,” Executive Director Eleanor Williams said.

The nonprofit offers recreation opportunities as well as career services, health fairs, food distribution and other resources for the community. Williams called the organization a “community resource mall” that aims to “fill the gap of things (the community) needs.”

“We’re going to use the funding to have meetings, put out signs that say ‘see something, say something,’ trying to get violent criminals off the street,” Williams said, explaining that their efforts also include communicating with the police force and educating people about the need to report crime they see happening in their neighborhoods.

“We’re trying to educate the community, bring them together to serve one another and become more neighborly,” she said. “Everybody has to come together from the top down, from the mayor down to the parents that are trying to get help with their children.”

The Community Empowerment Association in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood received $40,000 from the Stop the Violence grants. The money will help them with their work, which includes community organizing, youth employment opportunities, recreational programs, academic initiatives and behavioral health resources.

Rashad Birdsong, the association’s executive director, said organizations like the Community Empowerment Association need to work together with local government and others in the community to address the root causes of violence.

“We need to try to stop it at the source,” Birdsong said.

He said his organization is looking to bring community stakeholders and local families together to talk about what they feel they need in their communities.

Though the Stop the Violence grants have already given out nearly $1 million, Birdsong said it’s not nearly enough to address the systemic issues at play. He called for further investment and partnership from all levels of government, as well as the private sector.

“One little investment is not going to do it,” he said. “The need is so great. We definitely need to look at how we can broaden the support.”

Other organizations that received funding include 1 Hood Media Academy, 1 Nation Mentoring, 5A Elite Youth Empowerment, 25 Carrick Avenue Project, A’s Vision, Aaron Donald 99 Solutions Foundation, Abiding Missions, Basketball Dreamz, Bible Center Church/The Market’s Clubhouse, Brothers & Sisters Emerging, Center of Life, East End Cooperative Ministry, Homewood Children’s Village, Infinite Lifestyle Solutions, Iota Phi Foundation, Melanin Mommies, Ozanam Inc., POORLAW, Project Destiny, PROMISE, Save a Life Today, Shadow Student Athletes, South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace, The Brashear Association, The Kingsley Association, Trade Institute of Pittsburgh, Voices Against Violence, Western PA Youth Athletic Association, Westinghouse Youth Wrestling, YMCA-Homewood, Youth Enrichment Services, YouthPlaces and Za’kiyah House.

“Pittsburgh is blessed to have so many dedicated people and outstanding organizations that are serving our people,” said Jay Gilmer, the city’s Stop the Violence coordinator. “There are services to meet almost every need. We want everyone to have the opportunity to succeed. If you need help, these organizations are there to help.”

The grant recipients were chosen from more than 100 applicants, who requested more than $8.5 million in grants.

The POISE Foundation partnered with the city to administer the grants.

•

•

•