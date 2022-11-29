ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Good Age: Readers reach out to World War II veteran, former Braintree teacher

By Sue Scheible, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

QUINCY − As I interviewed 96-year-old Howard Jefferson Parker Jr. about his early years in Quincy and teaching at the former Penniman School in Braintree in the 1950s, I never thought I would find someone who had him as a teacher.

Parker, who now lives now in Mississippi, left Massachusetts in the late 1950s. In October, more than 77 years after he completed his military service during World War II, he received the Navy's Combat Action Ribbon for bravery and persistence under hostile enemy action in the Pacific theater.

Born in 1926 in Quincy, he grew up in Wollaston, taught in Braintree for three years in the 1950s and then was off to New York State, where he had a long career as a teacher and principal and retired in 1982. When I interviewed him three weeks ago for this column , I assumed he had no contact now with any of his former Braintree students.

I was wrong.

Soon after the column about his award ran on Nov. 15, I received an email from Tom Welch. I have known Tom over the years as a member of the noted Welch family, which has owned a number of skilled nursing homes and senior living facilities. He serves now as a justice of the peace and officiates weddings. He was ordained as a parish priest by the Boston archdiocese in 1968 and served in parishes in the Boston area for many years before requesting an ongoing leave of absence after 23 years of pastoral ministry.

"Just wanted to let you know how much I appreciated your article on Quincy native Jefferson Parker," Welch wrote.  "He was my 5th grade teacher at the Penniman School on Cleveland Avenue in Braintree. He was an excellent teacher and role model; every student was special to him. I have kept in touch with him for the past 30 years. When someone touches your heart, it does not ever go away."

Parker called Welch to tell him to watch for the article in the Ledger.

"I alerted another fifth grade classmate, who was thrilled to read the article as well," Welch said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5Kq4_0jQrVH4F00

That was a wonderful surprise because readers often provide the most fruitful connections to one another.

Parker said Welch happened to find him on the internet some years ago out of the blue, and they have stayed in touch since.

"That's the way it is today. It's unbelievable," Parker said of modern communications. He appreciated being in touch with Welch, especially since his wife died this past year at age 97.

A Good Age: At 96, Quincy native receives Navy's Combat Action Ribbon for WWII service

A Good Age: Weymouth woman, 94, holds on to her Italian heritage at Thanksgiving

I also heard from John Ratomski, of Westbury, New York.

"I am the son of a deceased WW II Navy Seabee veteran," Ratomski wrote. "After 13 months in the Solomon Islands, my father shipped to Ulithi Asor, in the Western Caroline Islands.

"My father's outfit unloaded Mr. Parker's SS South African Victory at Ulithi on November 1, 1944. They were also present when the oil tanker USS Mississenewa was struck by a Japanese mini suicide submarine Kaiten.

"Mr. Parker also witnessed this horrific event. I have attached several rare photos of these events that I was hoping somehow you could pass along to Mr. Parker to see."

I did pass along the images, which Ratomski received from the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum in Port Hueneme, California, and were in his father's battalion's archives.  One showed Parker's SS South African Victory being serviced; another was of a funeral for the servicemen killed in the submarine attack.

Parker was excited to see the photos.

"I saw them and it's unbelievable," he said. "I hadn't seen anything since I was there. There was a whole flotilla of ships and we were under attack the whole time because they were Japanese islands."

Both families feel fulfilled by their connection.

"I was more than thrilled to actually make contact with the family and pass along the photos," Ratomski said. "These men did so much to save the world, The Greatest Generation. We'll never see their likes again."

Reach Sue Scheible at sscheible@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: A Good Age: Readers reach out to World War II veteran, former Braintree teacher

