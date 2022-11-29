ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Utica is in the midst of a mural renaissance

By Steve Howe, Observer-Dispatch
The sunburst mural at Liberty Bell Park served as the literal and figurative backdrop for Utica’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative campaign.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the recipients of $10 million in state funding in front of the mural, which greets visitors driving northbound on Genesee Street in downtown.

Now, some of that $10 million will go toward a new mural in its place. The City of Utica will put out a request for qualification to find an artist, artists or collective to paint the mural.

All artists deemed qualified will design proposals for a mural, with the final design chosen in a public selection process. The new mural is scheduled for completion next fall.

While the sunburst mural, with its distinctive rays and city skyline, is one of the most famous pieces of public art in Utica, it’s far from the only one. This year alone, three more murals have been added to sites around the city.

Mohawk Valley History:Fire destroys city of Utica records on Hotel Street, ConMed expands

Players Theatre

A previously blank wall on the Players Theatre has been transformed in recognition of the 25th anniversary of Utica Monday Nite. The 30-foot by 50-foot mural features nine theaters from downtown’s history: the Avon, Colonial, Hippodrom, Majestic, Olympic, Oneida, Orpheum, Stanley and Utica.

Retro Sorrento’s Maria Vallese was commissioned to paint the mural on the wall facing State and Mandeville streets. The finished mural was celebrated Oct. 25.

For subscribers:With Utica Complete Streets trial underway, stakeholders voice safety concerns

Seasons mural

Located in Roscoe Conkling Park near the Parkway Recreation Center, the Seasons mural was painted by Patrick Fiore and funded by The Gabriel, Joseph & Lila Mandour Karam Fund. The United Way of the Mohawk Valley assisted the logistics and secured in-kind donations to help finish the project and the City of Utica repaired the wall and area.

The mural, unveiled in September, is designed to encourage people to appreciate the natural environment and four seasons of the Mohawk Valley, according to a statement at the unveiling. The colors are designed to reflect those in nature and express the changing of the seasons.

NBA mural

Over the summer, a new mural was added to Kemble Park, painted on the rear of the wall featuring the Black Lives Matter mural in 2020. The mural features NBA and WNBA athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony, while overlooking the Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park.

The mural was part of the improvements to the park, including picnic tables and grills.

