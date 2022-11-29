10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
NBC Los Angeles
Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start in December
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead even as he sees progress in the fight against inflation as largely inadequate. Echoing recent statements from other central bank officials and comments at the November Fed meeting, Powell said he sees...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Says the Fed Must Cut Rates ‘Immediately' to Stop a Severe Recession
Elon Musk called on the Fed "to cut interest rates immediately" or risk "amplifying the probability of a severe recession." In a similar exchange on Oct. 24, the world's richest man estimated a global recession could last "until the spring '24." Elon Musk thinks a recession is coming and worries...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
techaiapp.com
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says
Chinese president Xi Jinping has blamed ongoing protests against strict Covid restrictions in the country on “frustrated students”, according to a report.His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post newspaper.In the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures,” a senior EU official was quoted as saying.“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there was protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an...
NBC Los Angeles
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC Los Angeles
The U.S. Wants the EU to Be Strict With China. But Europe Can't Afford It
While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report says
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times Moscow has quietly added tankers this year and comes as Europe imposes a price cap on Russian oil.
NBC Los Angeles
Fauci Says China Has Done a Bad Job of Vaccinating the Elderly and Their Shots Are Not Very Effective Against Covid
"The vaccination of elderly has not been well performed and the vaccine they have has been not a particularly effective vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Washington Post. Fauci criticized China's Covid lockdowns as "draconian." Rare protests broke out across the country over the weekend against Covid lockdowns and strict...
NBC Los Angeles
Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
37% of Investors Are Putting More Money Into Cash. Should You?
Should building cash reserves be your priority right now?
A controversial fix for America's housing market: more foreclosures
Lenders need to make it easier for people with lousy credit to get a mortgage and buy a home — even though that will result in more foreclosures.
This Crypto Bank Keeps Getting Cheaper: Is It Worth the Risk?
Silvergate Capital looks like a bargain trading at a discount to its book value.
NBC Los Angeles
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Met With Top Officials at the CFTC More Than 10 Times Over the Past 14 Months, Says Chairman Rostin Behnam
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry that Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, met with agency officials more than 10 times over the past 14 months. Behnam told the committee that FTX 'doggedly' pursued an amendment to the CFTC-registered...
NBC Los Angeles
Shares of CrowdStrike Fall After ‘Disappointing' Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says Buy the Dip
CrowdStrike shares fell Wednesday, a day after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz said in a release that the company's total net new annual recurring revenue was below expectations. CrowdStrike shares closed down more than 14% on Wednesday,...
NBC Los Angeles
November Unemployment Fell for Hispanic Workers and Black Women, While Holding Steady Overall
The U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting 200,000 jobs. Hispanic workers saw the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% last month, down from 4.2% in October. The unemployment rate...
NBC Los Angeles
Mortgage Rates Fall for the Third Straight Week, But Demand Still Drops Further
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.49% from 6.67%. Mortgage applications to purchase a home gained 4% from the previous week but demand was 41% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage rates soared...
Comments / 0