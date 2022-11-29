ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess Impact of China's Covid Policy

By Alex Harring,CNBC, Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC
 4 days ago
NBC Los Angeles

Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'

Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
NBC Los Angeles

Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start in December

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead even as he sees progress in the fight against inflation as largely inadequate. Echoing recent statements from other central bank officials and comments at the November Fed meeting, Powell said he sees...
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Says the Fed Must Cut Rates ‘Immediately' to Stop a Severe Recession

Elon Musk called on the Fed "to cut interest rates immediately" or risk "amplifying the probability of a severe recession." In a similar exchange on Oct. 24, the world's richest man estimated a global recession could last "until the spring '24." Elon Musk thinks a recession is coming and worries...
techaiapp.com

While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News

While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
The Independent

Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says

Chinese president Xi Jinping has blamed ongoing protests against strict Covid restrictions in the country on “frustrated students”, according to a report.His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post newspaper.In the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures,” a senior EU official was quoted as saying.“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there was protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an...
NBC Los Angeles

Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC Los Angeles

The U.S. Wants the EU to Be Strict With China. But Europe Can't Afford It

While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.
NBC Los Angeles

Powell's Inflation Remarks Are a ‘Green Light' to Stay in Stocks, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's inflation remarks the day before confirmed that inventors shouldn't exit the market over recession fears. Nevertheless, reading the "Fed tea leaves" will continue to be critical for determining which areas of the economy will be crushed by the...
NBC Los Angeles

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Met With Top Officials at the CFTC More Than 10 Times Over the Past 14 Months, Says Chairman Rostin Behnam

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry that Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, met with agency officials more than 10 times over the past 14 months. Behnam told the committee that FTX 'doggedly' pursued an amendment to the CFTC-registered...
NBC Los Angeles

Shares of CrowdStrike Fall After ‘Disappointing' Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says Buy the Dip

CrowdStrike shares fell Wednesday, a day after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz said in a release that the company's total net new annual recurring revenue was below expectations. CrowdStrike shares closed down more than 14% on Wednesday,...
NBC Los Angeles

Mortgage Rates Fall for the Third Straight Week, But Demand Still Drops Further

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.49% from 6.67%. Mortgage applications to purchase a home gained 4% from the previous week but demand was 41% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage rates soared...

