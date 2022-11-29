Effective: 2022-11-30 07:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Holmes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama North central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 730 AM CST. * At 657 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb to Cowarts to near Taylor to near Geneva, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Geneva, Hartford, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Slocomb, Samson, Cowarts, Webb, Malvern, Rehobeth, Avon, Esto, Black, Haleburg, Memphis, Kellys Crossroads and Wilson Mill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO