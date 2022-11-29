Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Hamilton, Inland Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Western Duval AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog continue to develop across portions of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida this morning, especially along the I-10 corridor west of Jacksonville where visibilities at Lake City and Live Oak have just fallen to one half mile or less. Local visibilities of 1/4 mile or less will be possible through sunrise this morning. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 01:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog continue to develop across portions of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida this morning, especially along the I-10 corridor west of Jacksonville where visibilities at Lake City and Live Oak have just fallen to one half mile or less. Local visibilities of 1/4 mile or less will be possible through sunrise this morning. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-30 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Holmes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama North central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 730 AM CST. * At 657 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb to Cowarts to near Taylor to near Geneva, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Geneva, Hartford, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Slocomb, Samson, Cowarts, Webb, Malvern, Rehobeth, Avon, Esto, Black, Haleburg, Memphis, Kellys Crossroads and Wilson Mill. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
