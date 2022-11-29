Effective: 2022-12-02 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Western Duval AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog continue to develop across portions of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida this morning, especially along the I-10 corridor west of Jacksonville where visibilities at Lake City and Live Oak have just fallen to one half mile or less. Local visibilities of 1/4 mile or less will be possible through sunrise this morning. Use extra caution when traveling this morning.

BAKER COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO