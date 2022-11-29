ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

UGA football vs. LSU in SEC Championship: Kickoff time, TV channel, betting line & more

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago

The Georgia Bulldogs play the LSU Tigers on Saturday in the SEC championship game. Here's how to watch or listen to the game.

What time do the Georgia Bulldogs play the LSU Tigers?

Kickoff: 4 p.m ET., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Capacity 75,000)

Where can I watch the Georgia Bulldogs play the LSU Tigers on TV?

Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will have the call on CBS. That’s 46 on Direct TV in Atlanta and 46 and 6366 on Dish. It is 4/704 on Spectrum Cable in Athens and Atlanta.

Streaming options for Georgia-LSU

The game can be seen via live stream on the CBS Sports app and CBSSports.com and with a Paramount+ subscription.

Radio for Georgia vs. LSU

Scott Howard (play-by-play), Eric Zeier (analyst) and D.J. Shockley (sideline) will have the Georgia Bulldog Sports network call on 106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah or online at georgiadogs.com. It can be heard on SiriusXM channel 84, 138 or 190.

Betting: Over/under & point spread

As of Monday, Georgia is a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under is 50 1/2.

The money line is not listed.

Series history

LSU leads 18-13-1 including 2-0 vs. Kirby Smart. The Tigers are 3-1 against Georgia in the SEC championship game, winning in 2003, 2011 and 2019 and losing in 2005.

Twitter follows

Follow Banner-Herald UGA beat writer @marcweiszer for UGA updates and @KokiRiley for LSU updates. You can follow the team’s official accounts at @GeorgiaFootball and @LSUfootball

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA football vs. LSU in SEC Championship: Kickoff time, TV channel, betting line & more

