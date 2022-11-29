ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 20 years in Athens, Japanese restaurant set to permanently close this week

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Beloved Athens sushi spot Ru San's is set to permanently close this week after 20 years in business in the Beechwood Shopping Center.

The Japanese restaurant on Sunday posted an announcement via their official Instagram account that the last day of operations will be Dec. 3.

"We will discontinue our lease on December 31st as we could not agree with the landlord's renovation terms," read the post.

The 196 Alps Rd. shopping center is owned by Beechwood Promenade LLC. The owners of Ru San's were not available when the Banner-Herald reached out for details.

The post also served as an announcement for a new venture in Watkinsville called Sushi One and Bobalicious Café, which will be located at 1430 Capital Ave. and is scheduled for a grand opening on "Dec. 19 or January 2023."

Sushi One will join Athens restaurants like Blind Pig Tavern, White Tiger and Mama's Boy that have opened sister locations or have announced new business ventures in Watkinsville, where the dining scene has been thriving without any chain eateries in the area.

South Main Brewing opened in Watkinsville's Wire Park in October, Lalo's Tacos & Cantina is expected to open this month and plans are in the works for a food hall, which is a large standalone location where food and drinks are sold.

