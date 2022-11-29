'A Christmas Carol' comes to Sonnenberg Village

Orrville Community Theater and the Kidron Community Historical Society will present "A Christmas Carol, A Live Radio Play" Dec. 9-11.

Directed by Christa Wolfe, three shows will be held at Sonnenberg Village, 14397 Hackett Road, Apple Creek. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

Tickets are available at www.OrrvilleCommunityTheater.org and EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/a-christmas-carol-1376359), or by calling 330-466-7439

Tickets purchased in advance are $10 the websites. A three-day package is available for $26 for three people; the cost for a family four-pack is $36; the Family Max Pack is $55 (parents and minor children from same household; Family Max only available by calling for reservations).

Tickets will be $12 at the door.

The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.