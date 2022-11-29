Read full article on original website
European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
Top strategist Ed Yardeni explains the biggest risks that could send the US economy into recession - and shares the 3 stock sectors he's most bullish on for 2023
In an interview with Insider, Ed Yardeni broke down his his 2023 outlook for the US economy and stock market. He put the odds of a soft landing next year at 60% and the odds of a hard landing at 40%. And by the end of 2023, Yardeni predicted the...
The Fed's Path to a ‘Goldilocks' Economy Just Got a Little More Complicated
A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Goldman Sachs Warns Traders of Shrinking Bonus Pool as Wall Street Hunkers Down
Goldman Sachs traders and salespeople will have to contend with a bonus pool that's at least 10% smaller than last year, despite producing more revenue this year, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Goldman began informing executives in its markets division this week to expect a smaller bonus...
Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says
Chinese president Xi Jinping has blamed ongoing protests against strict Covid restrictions in the country on “frustrated students”, according to a report.His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post newspaper.In the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures,” a senior EU official was quoted as saying.“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there was protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an...
Russia assembles a 'shadow fleet' of more than 100 oil tankers as Putin tries to bust western sanctions, report says
Shipping brokers and analysts told the Financial Times Moscow has quietly added tankers this year and comes as Europe imposes a price cap on Russian oil.
A controversial fix for America's housing market: more foreclosures
Lenders need to make it easier for people with lousy credit to get a mortgage and buy a home — even though that will result in more foreclosures.
37% of Investors Are Putting More Money Into Cash. Should You?
Should building cash reserves be your priority right now?
G7 countries and Australia to cap price of seaborne Russian oil
G7 countries and Australia have agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil, with the aim of reducing Russia’s income and limiting its ability to finance its war in Ukraine. But critics, including Ukraine, say the cap of $60 per barrel is still higher than the current market...
This Crypto Bank Keeps Getting Cheaper: Is It Worth the Risk?
Silvergate Capital looks like a bargain trading at a discount to its book value.
Turning ESG intentions into action: ‘The most important thing is to just get started’
For leaders, it’s imperative to find a way to integrate their organization’s mission, sustainability, and social impact strategies in a unified way.
European Union Officials Set Russian Oil Price Cap at $60 a Barrel
The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
FBI Director Raises National Security Concerns About TikTok
FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn't share our values.”. Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had the ability to control the...
