European Markets Lower as Investors Await U.S. Payrolls Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets opened lower on Friday as investors closely monitored news from China over its zero-Covid policy and looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% after the open but narrowed losses to 0.1% later in...
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News

While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says

Chinese president Xi Jinping has blamed ongoing protests against strict Covid restrictions in the country on “frustrated students”, according to a report.His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post newspaper.In the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures,” a senior EU official was quoted as saying.“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there was protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an...
European Union Officials Set Russian Oil Price Cap at $60 a Barrel

The announcement comes after the G-7 group of advanced economies agreed back in September to impose a limit on Russian seaborne crude and therefore constrain revenues the Kremlin makes from the commodity. However, details on how the cap would work in practice have been debated and hashed out since that...
